Vote for DFW area high school football players of the week and team of the week for Week 11/Week 7.

Voting ends Thursday

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW football offensive player of the week in Week 11/Week 7 Ca'lub Holloway, South Hills: 283 yards rushing, 5 TDs, 77-yard TD catch vs Creekview Xavier Gordon, Seguin: 249 yards passing, 3 TDs, 43 yard rush, TD vs Burleson Johnny Perez, North Side: 10 catches, 146 yards, 2 TDs vs Poly Zach Mundell, Martin: 278 yards passing, 5 TDs, rush TD, punt return TD vs Bowie Ollie Gordon, Trinity: 273 yards rushing, 3 TDs vs North Crowley DQ James, Lancaster: 302 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Molina Austin Scheets, Coll Covenant: 414 total yards, 4 TDs vs Lubbock Christian

Vote for DFW football defensive player of the week in Week 11/Week 7 Mason Jolley, Prosper: 12 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks vs McKinney Stefan Ingram, Highland Park: 15 tackles, 3 PBU vs Longview Tomaso Brown, Richardson: 14 tackles, 4 sacks vs Berkner Israel Kiwabonga, Eaton: 6 tackles, 7 hurries, 2 sacks, 2 TFL vs Keller Ben Smith, Wilson: 2 INTs, 1 TD, 4 tackles, 3 PBU vs Newman Smith

Vote for DFW football team of the week Arlington Seguin: Defeated Burleson 35-21 Pantego Christian: Defeated Grace Prep 28-24 Cedar Hill: Defeated DeSoto 49-42 Everman: Defeated Cleburne 54-14