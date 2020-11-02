Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Denton Ryan football star, former Texas Longhorn commit now chooses rival Oklahoma

Nearly a month after announcing his decommitment from the University of Texas, Denton Ryan 4-star prospect Billy Bowman has chosen the Longhorns’ biggest rival, the Oklahoma Sooners.

Bowman, who committed to OU on Sunday, is ranked as the No. 3 athlete in the nation among the Class of 2021. He’s also the 33rd ranked player in the country and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports. He had 32 offers, which also included Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, TCU, Texas Tech and USC.

Bowman plays receiver and defensive back at Ryan, which went 15-1 last season and made the Class 5A Division 1 state title game. Bowman made 54 catches for 824 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also recorded 44 tackles, two forced fumbles and had three interception returns for scores. Overall, in the previous three years, Bowman has 144 catches, 1,735 yards, 29 TDs, 85 tackles, 10 pass breakups, eight picks and six defensive TDs.

Ryan, No. 1 in the 5A D1 state rankings, is off to another great start. The Raiders are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in district play. Bowman has accounted for 350 yards and seven TDs.

Bowman, who also runs track and field, was voted to the Associated Press Class 5A all-state team during the past two seasons. He was district Co-MVP last season.

