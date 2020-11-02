Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 11/Week 7

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and North Shore, Denton Ryan, Ennis, Argyle, Carthage and Brock are the top-ranked teams in the state in their class.

DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.

Class 6A

1. GP North Shore 6-0

2. Duncanville 3-1

3. Katy 5-0

4. Austin Westlake 5-0

5. Allen 3-0

6. DeSoto 4-0

7. Austin Lake Travis 4-0

8. Cy-Fair 6-0

9. Cypress Bridgeland 6-0

10. Cedar Hill 4-0

11. Denton Guyer 5-1

12. Alvin Shadow Creek 2-2

13. Humble Atascocita 2-1

14. Katy Tompkins 5-0

15. Marcus 5-0

16. Prosper 3-1

17. Arl. Martin 5-1

18. Spring 5-0

19. Pearland Dawson 6-0

20. Spring Westfield 3-1

21. Rockwall 5-1

22. Southlake Carroll 3-1

23. Converse Judson 5-1

24. Klein Oak 2-1

25. SA Johnson 5-0

Class 5A Division 1

1. Denton Ryan 5-0

2. Highland Park 3-0

3. Lancaster 3-0

4. Cedar Park 5-0

5. Richmond Foster 5-0

6. Manvel 3-1

7. Longview 5-1

8. Lubbock Coronado 5-0

9. Frisco Lone Star 2-2

10. CC Veterans Memorial 5-0

Class 5A Division 2

1. Ennis 4-0

2. Aledo 4-1

3. Fort Bend Marshall 5-0

4. Huntsville 5-0

5. Frisco 5-0

6. Mansfield Timberview 5-0

7. Texas High 5-0

8. WF Rider 5-1

9. Lubbock-Cooper 5-1

10. A&M Consolidated 5-1

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle 9-0

2. Lampasas 7-0

3. Port Lavaca 8-1

4. CC Calallen 7-2

5. Melissa 8-1

6. El Campo 7-1

7. Paris 6-3

8. Midlothian Heritage 8-2

9. Waco La Vega 6-2

10. Dumas 8-1

Class 4A Division 2

1. Carthage 7-0

2. West Orange-Stark 6-0

3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7-2

4. Jasper 8-1

5. Gilmer 8-1

6. Salado 9-1

7. Caddo Mills 8-0

8. Graham 7-1

9. Sealy 6-2

10. Glen Rose 8-1

Class 3A Division 1

1. Brock 9-0

2. Grandview 8-0

3. Shallowater 8-0

4. Malakoff 6-2

5. Pottsboro 7-2

6. Tuscola Jim Ned 7-1

7. Llano 9-0

8. East Chambers 8-0

9. Gladewater 8-2

10. Vanderbilt Industrial 8-1

Class 3A Division 2

1. Canadian 8-1

2. Gunter 8-1

3. Poth 7-0

4. East Bernard 8-1

5. Spearman 8-1

6. Franklin 7-2

7. Idalou 7-0

8. Childress 7-1

9. Holliday 8-1

10. Daingerfield 7-2

Class 2A Division 1

1. Shiner 8-0

2. Refugio 8-0

3. Post 9-0

4. Timpson 10-0

5. Lindsay 8-0

6. San Saba 7-1

7. Crawford 9-0

8. Cisco 6-3

9. Normangee 9-0

10. Panhandle 7-2

Class 2A Division 2

1. Mart 9-0

2. Hamlin 8-0

3. Wellington 8-0

4. Windthorst 8-1

5. Wheeler 8-1

6. Albany 8-1

7. McCamey 7-1

8. Christoval 8-1

9. Falls City 7-2

10. Vega 7-2

Six-Man Division 1

1. Sterling City 9-0

2. Borden County 7-2

3. Westbrook 8-1

4. Rankin 8-1

5. May 8-1

6. Happy 8-1

7. Knox City 6-2

8. Leakey 8-1

9. Union Hill 10-0

10. Water Valley 4-2

Six-Man Division 2

1. Balmorhea 6-1

2. Motley County 7-1

3. Groom 8-1

4. Richland Springs 7-0

5. Jayton 9-1

6. Klondike 9-0

7. Calvert 6-2

8. Anton 9-0

9. Fannindel 8-0

10. Follett 9-0

Private Schools

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 6-0

2. Nolan Catholic 5-0

3. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 6-3

4. Cornerstone Christian 10-1

5. Dallas Christian 5-0

