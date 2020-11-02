High School Football
Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 11/Week 7
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and North Shore, Denton Ryan, Ennis, Argyle, Carthage and Brock are the top-ranked teams in the state in their class.
DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.
Class 6A
1. GP North Shore 6-0
2. Duncanville 3-1
3. Katy 5-0
4. Austin Westlake 5-0
5. Allen 3-0
6. DeSoto 4-0
7. Austin Lake Travis 4-0
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
8. Cy-Fair 6-0
9. Cypress Bridgeland 6-0
10. Cedar Hill 4-0
11. Denton Guyer 5-1
12. Alvin Shadow Creek 2-2
13. Humble Atascocita 2-1
14. Katy Tompkins 5-0
15. Marcus 5-0
16. Prosper 3-1
17. Arl. Martin 5-1
18. Spring 5-0
19. Pearland Dawson 6-0
20. Spring Westfield 3-1
21. Rockwall 5-1
22. Southlake Carroll 3-1
23. Converse Judson 5-1
24. Klein Oak 2-1
25. SA Johnson 5-0
Class 5A Division 1
1. Denton Ryan 5-0
2. Highland Park 3-0
3. Lancaster 3-0
4. Cedar Park 5-0
5. Richmond Foster 5-0
6. Manvel 3-1
7. Longview 5-1
8. Lubbock Coronado 5-0
9. Frisco Lone Star 2-2
10. CC Veterans Memorial 5-0
Class 5A Division 2
1. Ennis 4-0
2. Aledo 4-1
3. Fort Bend Marshall 5-0
4. Huntsville 5-0
5. Frisco 5-0
6. Mansfield Timberview 5-0
7. Texas High 5-0
8. WF Rider 5-1
9. Lubbock-Cooper 5-1
10. A&M Consolidated 5-1
Class 4A Division 1
1. Argyle 9-0
2. Lampasas 7-0
3. Port Lavaca 8-1
4. CC Calallen 7-2
5. Melissa 8-1
6. El Campo 7-1
7. Paris 6-3
8. Midlothian Heritage 8-2
9. Waco La Vega 6-2
10. Dumas 8-1
Class 4A Division 2
1. Carthage 7-0
2. West Orange-Stark 6-0
3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7-2
4. Jasper 8-1
5. Gilmer 8-1
6. Salado 9-1
7. Caddo Mills 8-0
8. Graham 7-1
9. Sealy 6-2
10. Glen Rose 8-1
Class 3A Division 1
1. Brock 9-0
2. Grandview 8-0
3. Shallowater 8-0
4. Malakoff 6-2
5. Pottsboro 7-2
6. Tuscola Jim Ned 7-1
7. Llano 9-0
8. East Chambers 8-0
9. Gladewater 8-2
10. Vanderbilt Industrial 8-1
Class 3A Division 2
1. Canadian 8-1
2. Gunter 8-1
3. Poth 7-0
4. East Bernard 8-1
5. Spearman 8-1
6. Franklin 7-2
7. Idalou 7-0
8. Childress 7-1
9. Holliday 8-1
10. Daingerfield 7-2
Class 2A Division 1
1. Shiner 8-0
2. Refugio 8-0
3. Post 9-0
4. Timpson 10-0
5. Lindsay 8-0
6. San Saba 7-1
7. Crawford 9-0
8. Cisco 6-3
9. Normangee 9-0
10. Panhandle 7-2
Class 2A Division 2
1. Mart 9-0
2. Hamlin 8-0
3. Wellington 8-0
4. Windthorst 8-1
5. Wheeler 8-1
6. Albany 8-1
7. McCamey 7-1
8. Christoval 8-1
9. Falls City 7-2
10. Vega 7-2
Six-Man Division 1
1. Sterling City 9-0
2. Borden County 7-2
3. Westbrook 8-1
4. Rankin 8-1
5. May 8-1
6. Happy 8-1
7. Knox City 6-2
8. Leakey 8-1
9. Union Hill 10-0
10. Water Valley 4-2
Six-Man Division 2
1. Balmorhea 6-1
2. Motley County 7-1
3. Groom 8-1
4. Richland Springs 7-0
5. Jayton 9-1
6. Klondike 9-0
7. Calvert 6-2
8. Anton 9-0
9. Fannindel 8-0
10. Follett 9-0
Private Schools
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal 6-0
2. Nolan Catholic 5-0
3. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 6-3
4. Cornerstone Christian 10-1
5. Dallas Christian 5-0
Comments