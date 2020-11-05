Running back sparks Euless Trinity as ground game dominates rejuvenate North Crowley

The Ollie Gordon show was on full display Thursday night and it was clear the kind of night the Euless Trinity running back was going to have just 15 minutes into the game.

Gordon rushed for 273 yards and three touchdowns and the Trojans used a second-half surge to power past North Crowley, 42-13, in a District 3-6A contest at Pennington Field.

Trinity begins district 2-0 for the fourth straight year.

The Trojans (4-1 overall) needed a couple drives to finally get into the normal Trinity-run-heavy offense. Despite North Crowley having good field position on its first two possessions, Trinity’s defense made stops.

The Trojans led 7-0 on a Valentino Foni 1-yard keeper with 2:23 left in the first quarter. The play was set up by a 62-yard rush from Gordon on a misdirection play.

Trinity extended the lead to 14-0 with 9:23 left in the second quarter on Gordon’s 12-yard touchdown run. The score capped off a 7-play, 65-yard drive. Joseph Luna had a 20-yard run and Gordon rushed for 33 to the North Crowley 18.

North Crowley’s defense held Trinity in check the rest of the half while the offense finally got on the board.

The Panthers (3-2, 2-1) cut the lead to 14-7 with under three minutes until intermission when Chandler Pullam threw a perfect 28-yard pass and Chance Beachum made an incredible catch while being heavily guarded.

The TD came on a fourth-and-9 and capped off a 9-play, 80-yard drive.

Quinton Jackson took the second-half kickoff 67 yards for the Panthers, who had a goal-to-go opportunity to tie the game, but North Crowley turned the ball over on fourth down from the 8.

On the ensuing drive, Trinity went 88 yards in 11 plays and ate up over four minutes to increase the lead to 21-7 on Gordon’s second TD of the night, from 6 yards out, with 5:44 in the third quarter.

Gordon had six carries for 56 yards on the drive.

North Crowley fumbled on its next possession — Trinity’s Mina Hanna recovered — and Gordon scored one play later from 10 yards to make it 28-7 with 4:12 left in the period.

The Panthers’ only other score in the match came on a 10-play, 65-yard drive, highlighted by a 9-yard TD pass on fourth down from Jackson to JD Flowers under a minute left before the fourth.

But the Trojans scored two more times on a Foni 7-yard run and a 30-yard pass from Foni to Xzavior Kautai, the latter coming with 3:05 to play. Foni accounted for 129 yards and three scores, and completed his final four pass attempts.

Trinity rushed 49 times for 405 yards and gained 498 yards total offense. North Crowley finished with 219 yards on 60 plays.

Trinity’s Josh Taylor and Eddie McGee, and North Crowley safety and New Mexico commit Ronald Wilson Jr. recorded interceptions.