Notre Dame recruit from Mansfield Legacy charged with criminal trespass

A top football recruit from Mansfield Legacy who has committed to Notre Dame has been charged with criminal trespass in Southlake, according to Tarrant County jail and criminal court records.

Mansfield Legacy defensive end David Abiara, 18, of Mansfield, was charged last week with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, according to court records. Abiara, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end, committed in March to play at Notre Dame.

Southlake Carroll High School offensive lineman Marquette Seaton, 18, of Grapevine, also was charged last week with the same crime.

Southlake police declined to release details, saying it is an open case pending prosecution with Tarrant County.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sept. 27 in Southlake.

Tarrant County jail records showed that Abiara and Seaton were booked into jail on Sept. 30. They each were released the next day on $10,000 bond.

The two were booked on suspicion of burglary with intent to commit a felony, but the charges were filed on the lesser offense of trespassing, according to jail and court records.

Officials with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office could not be reached Tuesday for comment on the charges. No defense attorney was listed for the two in the court records.

Southlake Carroll coach Riley Dodge and Mansfield Legacy coach Chris Melson did not respond to phone messages Tuesday afternoon.

Abiara and Seaton were listed on the roster for each of their teams as of Tuesday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Abiara is a 4-star prospect and received 24 offers, according to 247Sports, which also lists the Legacy senior as the No. 20 strong-side defensive end in the nation and No. 47 overall player in Texas among the Class of 2021. He was named the top defensive linemen in the Fort Worth area and made first-team all-district and first-team all area last season after recording 75 tackles, 21 for losses, and 15 sacks.

Seaton, who is getting some interests at the next level, is listed as a 6-foot-5 and 290-pound offensive tackle.

Staff writer Brian Gosset contributed to this story.