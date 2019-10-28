Arlington police have arrested a third teen in Bowie High football player’s slaying

Police have arrested a third 18-year-old suspect in the slaying of a Bowie High School football player.

Jasvadte Mitchell was in the Arlington Jail on Monday facing a murder charge with a bond set at $200,000. Mitchell was also being held on a $100,000 bond for an unspecified charge out of Grand Prairie, jail records show.

Mitchell was arrested while in the 800 block of North Watson Road on Sunday after the issuance of a probable cause arrest warrant affidavit, according to jail records.

Mitchell is the third suspect arrested in connection with the slaying of Bowie High School senior Anthony Strather, who was killed when he either tried to break up a fight or attempted to stop several people from assaulting his friend, according to the warrant.

Two other teenage suspects were arrested last week and also face murder charges in the case. A student interviewed by Arlington detectives said the suspects were not students at Bowie High.

Arlington police identified the suspects as Alexander Onyeador and Keyon Flynn, both 18.

Arlington school officials said Thursday those two suspects had been students in the district, but they were not currently enrolled.

Arlington detectives identified the suspects by interviewing witnesses and viewing a home surveillance video which captured the shooting and videos from cell phones taken by teens who were at the scene.

Onyeador and Flynn were taken into custody as they awaited trials in separate cases where they’re accused of firing weapons at other people.

The warrant said:

After school on Oct. 17, Strather, Marcus Hendrix and other students were driving toward a home in the 2000 block of Cliffside Drive in Arlington. At a traffic light, a gray Honda pulled up beside them, and several teens began yelling at Hendrix, wanting to fight him.

Strather, Hendrix and other Bowie students arrived on Cliffside Drive where Strather had parked his vehicle near Arlington Bowie High School. The gray Honda also stopped near the residence.

Strather and his friends were standing in a driveway when several teens from the gray Honda walked up to them in an aggressive manner. One teen took off his shirt and began walking toward Hendrix as if he wanted to fight him. The two fought and at one point Hendrix fell to the ground.

Other teens began crowding around Hendrix as if they also were going to fight Hendrix.

Three arrests have been made in the shooting death of Arlington Bowie High School football player Anthony Strather, according to Arlington police. Courtesy: Lawrence Smith

Strather walked between Hendrix and the other teens, either to stop the fight or prevent them from assaulting Hendrix.

Two teens then opened fire, hitting Strather and Hendrix.

Arlington police learned later that a man working at a computer in a nearby home was also wounded when he was struck by a stray bullet. The man and Hendrix, who was shot in the leg, survived the shooting.

Strather, 17, died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Witnesses later told Arlington detectives that the suspects were part of a criminal street gang known as “MUH.”

On Oct. 18, the day after the fatal shooting, Arlington detectives believe Flynn was involved in a hit-and-run accident and he had been driving a gray Honda which matched the description of the vehicle suspects used to flee the shooting scene.

Onyeador had just posted a $10,000 bond last month after his arrest in another Arlington shooting case, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

In that case, Onyeador is accused of shooting and wounding Donald Hill on Sept. 1 in Arlington, according to a criminal complaint. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday

Flynn had been awaiting trial on charges of aggravated robbery and deadly conduct in 2018, according to court records. The incident occurred Feb. 16, 2018, in Arlington, and Flynn is accused of firing a weapon at Hunter Jemison and Christian Williams.

Onyeador was in the Arlington Jail on Thursday in lieu of $215,000 bail, facing charges of murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. Flynn was in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth in lieu of $200,000 bail.

This story contains information from Star-Telegram archives.