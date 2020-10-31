Burleson Centennial returns to play, routs Birdville in first district game

Centennial quarterback Phillip Hamilton looks to pass against Burleson during the first half, Thursday night, September 24, 2020 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Burleson Centennial didn’t show any rust from a 28-day layoff as the Spartans scored on the first play of the game on the way to a 57-14 District 4-5A Division 1 win over Birdville Friday at Birdville Fine Arts Athletics Complex.

After missing its first district game against Mansfield Summit because of a positive COVID-19 test, Centennial (2-1, 1-0) came out ready to play.

The Spartans offense didn’t look like a unit that last played on Oct. 2 as they finished with 434 yards on 45 plays (9.6 yards per play). Centennial rushed for 362 yards on 45 plays (8.6 yards per carry).

On the opening kickoff, Centennial’s Joseph Sessions stripped the ball from the returner and ran 20 yards for the score.

Centennial would score five more touchdowns in the first half to build a 43-7 lead. Quarterback Phillip Hamilton scored on runs of 2, 4, and 16 yards. Hamilton, who played only in the first half, guided the Spartans to 232 yards of offense on 18 plays.

Spartan fullback Christian Hudson carried seven times for 120 yards in the first half.

Centennial’s first offensive possession ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Hamilton. The Spartans pushed their lead to 21-0 with 2:38 to play in the first quarter when Kendall Earheart returned a punt 53 yards for a score.

The Spartans went up 28-0 early in the second quarter when Hamilton scored from 4 yards out.

Birdville (1-2, 0-2) cracked the scoreboard with 7:55 to play in the second quarter on a 40-yard run by Gracien Anto.

David Clerk put Centennial up 35-7 thanks to a 12-yard touchdown run and Hamilton closed out the scoring in the first half with a 12-yard scamper. The Spartans scored first in the second half on a 3-yard run by Elijah Zeh. The score was set up by Ben Stephens at the Hawks 9.

Birdville quarterback Bryson Lightfoot, who tallied 99 yards on 25 attempts, scored the Hawks’ first touchdown of the second half on a 5-yard run.

Centennial closed out the scoring with a 3-yard run by backup quarterback Michael Brown. The Spartans’ defense, who forced two turnovers, limited Birdville to 201 yards on 44 plays.