Mansfield Summit shuts down Mansfield Legacy as Jaguars pick up first district win

Mansfield Summit rode two touchdown catches by 3-star Baylor commit Hal Presley and a strong defensive effort to earn its first District 4-5A Division 1 victory with a 39-7 thumping of cross-town rival Mansfield Legacy on Friday night at Newsom Stadium.

“Both of them really, but between winning our district opener and beating Legacy I want to say that beating Legacy was probably more important,” said Presley. “Our coach has wanted that for years because we haven’t been beating them so it felt really good to put them down.”

Summit (2-2 overall, 1-0 district) had more first downs on its opening drive (5) than Legacy had the whole first half (4).

The Jaguars took the opening kick and marched 63 yards in 11 plays. Summit quarterback Emaceo Davis found Presley from 20 yards out and Summit led 7-0 with 7:51 left in the first quarter.

Legacy (1-3, 0-2) struggled in the first half against Summit’s quick, hard-hitting defense with a minus-30 yards rushing on 12 carries and 58 passing yards for 28 total. It didn’t get much better in the second half for the Broncos, who finished with 25 totes for minus-10 on the ground and 15 of 31 for 110 yards in the air.

“We always want to play good defense,” said Summit coach Channon Hall whose defense was led by ends Kennis Emuze and Joseph Adedire. “We pride ourselves on playing good defense and we did that tonight.”

Jaguar wide receiver Asa Aldridge converted a third-and-7 with a 16-yard reception from David Hopkins on Summit’s second drive. The play put the ball at the Legacy 20 and five plays later, Jaydon Lott darted in from the 1 and Summit took a 13-0 lead with 1:50 left in the opening frame.

Both defenses settled in after that, but Summit made a run late in the first half. The drive was thwarted, however, by a Ore Adeyi interception in the end zone for Legacy with 3:02 left in the second quarter.

Legacy was forced to punt on its ensuing series and it took the Jaguars only one play to score.

Keon Hobbs took his only hand-off of the first half and scampered up the middle, untouched, for a 63-yard TD for Summit. That gave the Jaguars a 20-0 lead that they would take into the intermission.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Hobbs led Summit with 95 yards rushing on seven attempts. Lott added 57 yards on 10 tries.

Presley opened the third quarter for Summit hauling in a 60-yard scoring pass from Hopkins to build the lead to 27-0.

“I was praying for that one,” said Presley, who finished with three catches for 92 yards and the two TDs. “It was a really good throw, but it was really unexpected.”

Legacy’s best drive of the night led to the Broncos’ only points. Quarterback Beau Kilgore led Legacy on a 12-play, 75-yard march with the big play on the drive being a 26-yard run by Kilgore down to the Summit 24.

Four plays later, Kilgore took a big hit that resulted in a personal foul penalty on Summit. Kilgore left the game and never returned, but Frank Alvarez Jr. hit Isaiah Williams on the next play to cut the lead to 27-7 with six seconds left in the third.

Two fourth-quarter scores by Summit put the game out of reach. Kainen McKinney made an incredible catch from Hopkins that was tipped by a defender for a 37-yard score. Hopkins, who threw for 186 yards, added a 3-yard scoring run with 5:07 left.

“We really needed to get back in the win column,” said Hall. “We were on a 2-game skid and we needed to get a win. We’re in a great district and it never stops, but it’s definitely good to be back in the win column.”