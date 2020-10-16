TAPPS expands high school football playoffs, updates state championship dates

TAPPS announced on Friday that it is expanding its high school football playoffs to allow all eligible member schools in postseason action. A school under disciplinary sanction would not be eligible for the playoffs if sanctions in place did not allow participation.

“As the football season nears the halfway mark, the game cancellations have increased each week. After discussion with many districts and coaches concerning the playoff possibilities, there was no easy fix for most brackets to adjust for lost games and no contests,” TAPPS said in a press release.

The expansion is a one-year exception in 2020 as canceled games increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 25 high school football games have been canceled this season across Dallas-Fort Worth, which includes TAPPS and UIL. The Southwest Preparatory Conference canceled all fall activities.

Due to the expanded brackets, TAPPS also announced updated dates for its football state championship games, which normally take place at Waco Midway.

December 11: 6-man Division 1

December 12: 11-man D1 and D4

December 18: 6-man D2 and D3

December 19: 11-man D2 and D3

11-man brackets

6-man brackets

Each district, in accordance with TAPPS By-Laws, shall determine the district’s final order of finish for seeding purposes. The TAPPS official shall be updated to reflect these changes.