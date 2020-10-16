Fort Worth Western Hills explodes in second half to shut out Eastern Hills

The Western Hills Cougars forced five Eastern Hills’ turnovers and put together a big second half Thursday night to pitch a 27-0 shutout over the Highlanders in a District 6-4A Division 1 zone-seeding game at Farrington Field.

The district elected to turn the eight-team district into two four-team zones to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. After playing three zone teams, Thursday night was meant for a playoff spot.

The Cougars (3-3, 3-1 in 6-4A D1) possibly clinched a playoff spot if zones stayed in tack until the rest of the season. If a full district schedule can be played out, then seeding reverts back to normal district standings.

Eastern Hills (2-3, 2-3) would be out of the playoff picture in zones, but could still make it if reverted back to normal rules.

In a game that was almost dead even statistically, Eastern Hills just couldn’t get out of its own way. The Highlanders put the ball on the turf three times and gave away a pair of interceptions to a Cougar defense that was swarming all night long. On only four of their 15 possessions in the game did EHHS keep the ball for more than four plays.

In addition, the two teams were continually marching backwards as a result of 24 combined penalties for 169 yards.

With EHHS just one big play away from tying up a 7-0 deficit in the third quarter, the Highlanders lost their third fumble of the night at their own 25. The Cougars cashed in four plays later on a Jason Green five-yard run to make it 14-0. Green finished the night with 16 carries for 98 yards to lead a WHHS offensive attack that piled up 283 yards.

With 9:45 remaining, a short Highlander punt set up the Cougars 47 yards away and they used nine rushing plays and 3:45 off the clock to make it 20-0 on a one-yard sneak from quarterback Keyon Butler. After another stop, Green broke loose on a 48-yard run to put the game well out of reach.

Eastern Hills had 237 yards rushing, led primarily by Lance McCoy Sauls, who ran 13 times for 110 yards. Looking for a second half spark, freshman quarterback Davionte Collins came off the Highlander bench and sparked some excitement for Highlander fans with a 45-yard.

The Cougars’ Butler finished the night completing 10-of-20 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.