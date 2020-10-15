Arlington Bowie coach misses game as Volunteers win for him in district opener vs. SGP

Danny DeArman has been under the headset for many of Arlington Bowie’s wins during the better part of the past decade, but Thursday night marked a rare miss by the Volunteers’ head coach.

DeArman had to attend a family matter this week, but his football team came up with a big win for him. Bowie forced three turnovers and quarterback Drevonn Ponder accounted for three scores as the Vols beat South Grand Prairie, 28-14, in a District 8-6A opener at Wilemon Field.

Bowie improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and 1-0 in district.

“Whenever your leader isn’t here, you can feel the difference,” said offensive coordinator Nate Van Cleave, who was acting head coach Thursday night. “We still tried to keep the routine this week the same like we always have. We met coach DeArman virtually. This is still his team. We’re just glad we came out here and got the win.”

Previous play Sanders 11 yards to set up Bowie first and goal #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/HueW0PUEkz — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 16, 2020

Tied at 7 during intermission, disaster struck on Bowie’s first drive of the third quarter when the Vols lost 23 yards on a fumble and SGP recovered at the 4.

But the Warriors (2-1, 0-1) committed their third fumble and Bowie got it back at the 1. The Vols created some space, but were forced to punt and SGP was given great field position at its own 44.

Two plays later, Troy Whitaker took a hand-off and rushed in a score from 56 yards to give the Warriors a 14-7 lead with 5:29 left in the third quarter.

Bowie responded with a 10-play, 67-yard drive. Ponder punched it in from the 1 to tie the game at 14 late in the period. Ponder hit Trint Scott for 28 yards and Kameron Sanders picked up 29 yards on back-to-back carries to set up the score.

The Vols lost a fumble on their next drive, but SGP punted into the wind after Tre Martin made a nice open-field tackle on a third-and-four pass.

Two plays later, Ponder connected with Scott for a 30-yard TD to give Bowie its first lead at 20-14 with 7:14 to play.

Bowie’s defense forced another punt that only traveled six yards and the Vols went with a trick play as Scott took a toss from Ponder before throwing a 29-yard TD to Josh Kelley. The Vols got the 2-point conversion and led 28-14 with 4:59 left.

“It was halftime. That talk. 0-0,” Martin said. “That’s what the coaches told us the whole time and just to come out here and do what we do. This was an important win. We needed this.”

After a scoreless first quarter, SGP running back Javarius Crawford went 15 yards untouched for the touchdown and 7-0 lead with 10:39 in the second quarter.

On SGP’s ensuing possession, the Warriors crossed midfield, but lost their second fumble. The Volunteers responded when Ponder took a keeper up the middle for a 53-yard TD to tie the game with 3:34 to go in the half.