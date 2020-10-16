Grand Prairie stays unbeaten with win over Arlington Sam Houston in district opener

Grand Prairie celebrated its homecoming by scoring on seven of eight possessions to beat Arlington Sam Houston, 47-19, in a District 8-6A opener at Gopher-Warrior Bowl Friday night.

The Gophers improved to 3-0 overall for the first time since 2014.

GP led from the outset, taking the opening kickoff and driving 65 yards in three plays just a minute and 15 seconds into the contest. Savion Red took a 7-yard pass from quarterback Michael Stallworth for the score. On the previous play, Stallworth ran 51 yards to set up the touchdown.

Stallworth completed 14 of 16 passes for 198 yards and two TDs. He also ran for a touchdown. The latter came on Grand Prairie’s second possession, a 2-yard keeper off-tackle on fourth-and-goal to make it 14-0.

The touchdown drive was set up by an interception return from Andre Noble. The senior stepped in front of a sideline pass and returned it 34 yards to the Sam Houston 46.

Both of Stallworth’s scoring throws were to Red. The second was 19 yards for the Gophers’ third touchdown midway in the second quarter. An open Red turned and caught it over his head near the goal line. It climaxed a 5-play, 73-yard drive.

The Texans (2-1, 0-1) stayed in the game during their second possession when quarterback Omari Milton, last week’s offensive player of the week, drove his team 85 yards in 18 plays with big David Robinson, a junior fullback, bulling his way up the middle on a 4-yard TD. It made it 14-7 in favor of Grand Prairie.

On the drive, Milton ran or scrambled nine times, converting a fourth-and-10 and a fourth-and-7.

After Red’s second touchdown catch, Sam Houston – and Milton – replied with a touchdown throw of its own. Milton threw 17 yards into the end zone to a diving Tavi’On Jenkins crossing in the middle. The 4-play, 52-yard drive was helped by a pair of personal fouls.

Grand Prairie scored on the ensuing drive with 22 seconds left before halftime for a 27-13 lead and Sam Houston never threatened again. Ira Stuckey scored from three yards out.

Sam Houston committed three turnovers.

Stallworth ran 12 times for 151 yards while Milton rushed 22 times for 86 yards and a second-half touchdown. Jenkins was the Texans’ leading receiver with five catches for 68 yards. Red also had five catches for 57 yards to lead the Gophers.

The Texans are off next week, but return home vs. Arlington Oct. 30. GP will get the Colts Oct. 23 at Globe Life. Park.