Dallas Skyline uses big second-half rally to shock Keller, spoil Indians’ homecoming

Dallas Skyline rallied from 19 points down then held off Keller, 34-32, to spoil the Indians’ homecoming in a non-district thriller Thursday night at Keller ISD Stadium.

Keller (1-2) looked to be in control after Adam Campbell hauled in a 70-yard scoring pass from Hayden Anderson on the first play of the second half to give the Indians a 25-6 lead.

But the duo of quarterback Jaylon Robinson and wide receiver Quaydarius Davis took over for Skyline (1-2).

Starting midway through the third quarter, Robinson hit Davis with TD passes of 11, 34, and 35 yards to take a 27-25 lead with 6:05 left in the game.

Following the 11-yard scoring strike, where Davis made an incredible leaping catch, a Keller fumble two plays later was recovered by Skyline’s Charles Minnieweather at the Indians’ 34 yard-line.

Keller quarterback Hayden Anderson finds running room against Skyline during the first half of a high school football game, October 15, 2020 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

It took Robinson and Davis one play to cut the lead to 25-19 with 6:34 left in the third quarter.

Keller had four turnovers and all were costly.

After the Raiders took the lead, Keller was on the move driving from its own 25 to the Skyline 33. But Skyline cornerback Anthony Davis stepped in front of a pass in the flat and raced 72 yards down the left sideline for a TD that put the Raiders up 34-25 with 4:06 left in the game.

After a 41-yard kickoff return by Amarion Henry, Keller used some trickery on the ensuing play to cut the lead to 34-32. Anderson lateraled to Campbell who found Loden Atkison behind the secondary for a 33-yard score with 3:57 left.

Keller forced a Skyline punt and took over at its own 19 with 1:30 left. The Indians drove to the Raiders’ 32 and had 11 seconds left with no timeouts.

Instead of running one more play and trying for a long field goal, Keller tossed a Hail Mary into the end zone that was intercepted by Skyline’s Quentin Moore with three seconds left.

Skyliine scored quickly after the two teams traded punts to open the game.

A 32-yard pass play from Darryl Richardson to Quaydarius Davis was followed by a 33-yard scoring run from Qualon Farrar for the Raiders. The point after try was botched and Skyline led 6-0 with 7:43 left in the first quarter.

It was all Keller after that. The Indians’ defense allowed 47 total yards in the first half outside of the Skyline scoring drive forcing four punts and holding Skyline on downs once.

Keller receivers were also getting deep on the Skyline defense.

Atkison was wide open for a 57-yard scoring strike from Anderson to give Keller a 7-6 lead with 6:52 left in the opening quarter.

Henry got behind the Raiders’ secondary for a 45-yard TD that put Keller up 15-6 with 10:40 left before the half.

Skyline dodged a bullet in between those drives when defensive back Gregory Johnson intercepted a Keller pass in the end zone. The Indians had driven from their own 49 to the Raiders’ 2-yard line before the pick.

Skyline's Gregory Johnson kills a Keller drive with an interception in the end zone. Keller 7, Skyline 6 1:13 1Q. @Gosset41 @SKYLINEfb pic.twitter.com/1V6nN8ShT9 — dfw varsity (@dfwvarsity) October 16, 2020

Keller took an 18-6 lead into the intermission when Conner Lisenbee hit a 27-yard field goal with 2:57 left in the second quarter.

The Indians out-gained the Raiders 470-342. Anderson hit 16 of 28 passes for 304 yards and three TDs. Atkison had six catches for 125 yards and two TDs. Campbell added six catches for 130 yards and one TD, and threw for another score.

Skyline was led by Farrar, who carried 14 times for 120 yards. Robinson was 9 of 12 passing for 164 yards and three TDs, all to Quaydarius Davis, who had six catches for 122 yards.