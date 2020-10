Vote for Dallas Fort Worth area high school football players of the week and team of the week from Week 6/Week 2.

Voting ends on Thursday.

You may vote more than once.

Send your nominations every Sunday to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Vote for DFW football offensive player in Week 6 Da'Wain Lofton,, North Side: 230 total yards, 3 TDs vs Lincoln Eric Calamease, Everman: 487 total yards, 6 TDs vs Azle Jalen Kitna, Burleson: 351 total yards, 3 TDs vs Timber Creek Drew Coleman, Godley: 11 catches, 305 yards, 4 TDs vs Aubrey Chris Lee, Azle: 310 yards passing, 5 TDs vs Everman Owen Allen, Carroll: 218 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Rockwall-Heath William Green, Benbrook: 169 yards passing, 5 TDs vs Western Hills Make a free Survey

Vote for DFW football defensive player in Week 6 Kaleb Tompkins, Midlothian: 12 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles vs Forney Curlee Thomas, Nolan Catholic: 4 sacks, 2 TFL, 3 hurries vs Midland Christian Koby Kidd, Weatherford: 15 tackles, 12 solo vs Crowley Kennis Emuze, Summit: 3 sacks vs Lake Ridge Diego Reyes, North Side: 13 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble vs Lincoln Created with

Vote for DFW team of the week in Week 6 FW Southwest Christian: 66-0 victory over Bishop Dunne Prosper: Defeated No. 21 Euless Trinity 29-21 Mans. Summit: Opend the season with 33-6 win vs Lake Ridge Denton Ryan: Raiders defeated Guyer 23-20 Created with