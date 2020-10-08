Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Football

Vote for football winners among top Week 7/Week 3 games in Dallas-Fort Worth

Vote for football winners among top Week 7/Week 3 games in Dallas-Fort Worth.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for the winner Coppell at Highland Park, 7:30 pm Friday
Coppell
Highland Park
Make a free Survey here

Vote for the winner Mansfield Timberview at Flower Mound, 7 pm Friday
Timberview
Flower Mound
Created with Survey Maker

Vote for the winner Allen at Cedar Hill, 7:30 pm Friday
Allen
Cedar Hill
Created with Survey Maker

Vote for the winner IMG Academy vs Duncanville, Noon Saturday, Globe Life Park
IMG Academy
Duncanville
Create your own surveys
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service