High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 7
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Stephen Peters 51-8
Greg Tepper 50-9
Ashley Pickle 50-9
Erin Hartigan 49-10
Derek Johnson 48-11
Jason Howell 48-11
Nolan Ruth 48-11
Matt Diggs 47-12
Tarrance Johnson 47-12
Ric Renner 46-13
Brian Gosset 45-14
Kenny Matthews 42-17
Marc Henry 35-24
Matt Davidson 35-24
Week 7 games
Ennis vs Waxahachie
Allen vs Cedar Hill
Carroll vs Rockwall
IMG Academy vs Duncanville
Richland vs Timber Creek
Crowley vs Birdville
Timberview vs Flower Mound
Highland Park vs Coppell
Cleburne vs Weatherford
Lamar vs Lewisville
Hebron vs Eaton
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Ennis, Cedar Hill, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lamar, Eaton
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, Duncanville, Timber Creek, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Hebron
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, Duncanville, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Eaton
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, Duncanville, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Hebron
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lamar, Hebron
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lewisville, Eaton
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Ennis, Allen, Rockwall, Duncanville, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lewisville, Hebron
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Hebron
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, Duncanville, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lamar, Hebron
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, Duncanville, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lamar, Eaton
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Flower Mound, Coppell, Cleburne, Lewisville, Hebron
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Crowley, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Eaton
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Hebron
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, BIrdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lamar, Hebron
