Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 7

VOTE FOR WEEK 7/WEEK 3 WINNERS HERE

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Stephen Peters 51-8

Greg Tepper 50-9

Ashley Pickle 50-9

Erin Hartigan 49-10

Derek Johnson 48-11

Jason Howell 48-11

Nolan Ruth 48-11

Matt Diggs 47-12

Tarrance Johnson 47-12

Ric Renner 46-13

Brian Gosset 45-14

Kenny Matthews 42-17

Marc Henry 35-24

Matt Davidson 35-24

Week 7 games

Ennis vs Waxahachie

Allen vs Cedar Hill

Carroll vs Rockwall

IMG Academy vs Duncanville

Richland vs Timber Creek

Crowley vs Birdville

Timberview vs Flower Mound

Highland Park vs Coppell

Cleburne vs Weatherford

Lamar vs Lewisville

Hebron vs Eaton

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Ennis, Cedar Hill, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lamar, Eaton

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, Duncanville, Timber Creek, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Hebron

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, Duncanville, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Eaton

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, Duncanville, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Hebron

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lamar, Hebron

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lewisville, Eaton

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Ennis, Allen, Rockwall, Duncanville, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lewisville, Hebron

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Hebron

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, Duncanville, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lamar, Hebron

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, Duncanville, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lamar, Eaton

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Flower Mound, Coppell, Cleburne, Lewisville, Hebron

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Crowley, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Eaton

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, Birdville, Timberview, HP, Weatherford, Lamar, Hebron

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Ennis, Allen, Carroll, IMG, Richland, BIrdville, Timberview, HP, Cleburne, Lamar, Hebron