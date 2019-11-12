Final Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings for 2019 season

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 11 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the final Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A rankings this season:

1. Duncanville (10-0), Previous (1): The Panthers beat Molina 49-0. Next game vs. South Grand Prairie.

2. Allen (10-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Plano West 34-10. Next game vs. Sachse.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

3. Southlake Carroll (10-0), Previous (3): The Dragons beat Timber Creek 49-8. Next game vs. Lewisville.

4. Denton Guyer (9-1), Previous (4): The Wildcats beat Fossil Ridge 53-6. Next game vs. Hebron.

5. Arlington Martin (9-1), Previous (5): The Warriors beat Bowie 44-19. Next game vs. San Angelo Central.

6. Cedar Hill (8-2), Previous (6): The Longhorns beat DeSoto 28-27. Next game vs. Pearce.

7. Euless Trinity (9-1), Previous (8): The Trojans beat Richland 56-7. Next game vs. Lamar.

8. Rockwall (8-2), Previous (7): The Yellow Jackets beat Mesquite 66-42 in Week 10. Next game vs. bi-district.

9. Arlington Lamar (9-1), Previous (10): The Vikings beat Arlington 34-33. Next game vs. Euless Trinity.

10. DeSoto (8-2), Previous (9): The Eagles beat lost to Cedar Hill 28-27. Next game vs. Skyline.