High School Football

Final Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings for 2019 season

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 11 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the final Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A rankings this season:

1. Duncanville (10-0), Previous (1): The Panthers beat Molina 49-0. Next game vs. South Grand Prairie.

2. Allen (10-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Plano West 34-10. Next game vs. Sachse.

3. Southlake Carroll (10-0), Previous (3): The Dragons beat Timber Creek 49-8. Next game vs. Lewisville.

4. Denton Guyer (9-1), Previous (4): The Wildcats beat Fossil Ridge 53-6. Next game vs. Hebron.

5. Arlington Martin (9-1), Previous (5): The Warriors beat Bowie 44-19. Next game vs. San Angelo Central.

6. Cedar Hill (8-2), Previous (6): The Longhorns beat DeSoto 28-27. Next game vs. Pearce.

7. Euless Trinity (9-1), Previous (8): The Trojans beat Richland 56-7. Next game vs. Lamar.

8. Rockwall (8-2), Previous (7): The Yellow Jackets beat Mesquite 66-42 in Week 10. Next game vs. bi-district.

9. Arlington Lamar (9-1), Previous (10): The Vikings beat Arlington 34-33. Next game vs. Euless Trinity.

10. DeSoto (8-2), Previous (9): The Eagles beat lost to Cedar Hill 28-27. Next game vs. Skyline.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  