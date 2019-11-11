Nationally ranked Flower Mound, Byron Nelson headline these Fort Worth area volleyball regional quarterfinals

Flower Mound (40-3) takes on Byron Nelson (45-2) in the 6A Region 1 quarterfinals on Tuesday at Northwest HS.

My guess is November 12th, 2019 has been circled on Byron Nelson’s calendar for the past 371 days. If everything had lined up, it would be the Bobcats vs. Flower Mound in the 6A Region 1 quarterfinals.

Things worked out and now the rematch is set.

Nelson takes on the Jaguars at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Justin Northwest High School. Winner advances to the regional tournament later this week at Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.

Turn back the clock and these two met up in the third round last season. It lived up to the hype with a five-set instant classic.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Flower Mound knocked off the No. 1 Bobcats on its way to the program’s first volleyball state championship.

“Just thinking about it gives us a bad taste,” said junior outside hitter Charitie Luper, who is committed to UCLA, in the summer. “Anytime we hear Flower Mound or any of the girls’ names.”

“That was a tough loss,” added senior Paige Flickinger, who will sign her national letter of intent to LSU on Wednesday. “It’s still a bad taste in our mouths. We’re still not over that, but we’ve been working hard to get back there.”

Byron Nelson set a then-program record with a 42-2 record, but missed out on the ultimate goal.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” said coach Bri Barker-Groth in August. “We’re not worried about the rankings. There are so many great programs in our district and in Region 1 that it’s going to be a fight every single night. We have a different mindset and I think our girls have done a great job so far.”

Flower Mound (40-3) is the top-ranked 6A team in the state and No. 5 in the national rankings. Byron Nelson (45-2) is No. 3 in both polls.

“We approach it like just a normal game. We don’t talk about last year,” Flower Mound coach Jamie Siegel said on Fox Sports Southwest. “We haven’t talked about it, we haven’t mentioned it. We talk about attacking the new opportunity we have here.”

Luper and junior setter Payton Chamberlain (Wyoming commit) were featured on Sunday night’s High School Spotlight on Fox Sports Southwest. Along with those two and Flickinger, Nelson has other commits in senior libero Gia Santini (Lamar) and Skyler McKinnon (Harding).

Flower Mound will feature 6A state tournament MVP Kaylee Cox, a Missouri commit, Angelique Cyr (Arizona State) and seniors Sarah Martinez (Houston), Riley Abernathy (Austin College) and Maci Godbey (UT-Tyler) among others.

“We have weapons and they have weapons. We know how to use them and so do they,” Luper told FSSW’s Ric Renner. “I think it’s just staying with the game plan the whole entire game, coming together as one, not playing as individuals, playing as a team and just supporting each other every single point.”

Regional quarterfinal games for Fort Worth area teams

Flower Mound vs. Byron Nelson, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Justin Northwest HS

Flower Mound

Record: 40-3

District: 14-0, 1st in 6-6A

Quarterfinals: 2nd straight (6A state champs in 2018)

2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Keller, 3-0 vs. Lake Ridge

Last meeting: W 3-2, November 2018

Byron Nelson

Record: 45-2

District: 13-1, 1st in 5-6A

Quarterfinals: 4th straight

2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Coppell, 3-0 vs. Waxahachie

Last meeting: L 3-2, November 2018

Guyer vs. Mansfield, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Grapevine HS

Guyer

Record: 33-7

District: 12-2, 2nd in 5-6A

Quarterfinals: 2014

2019 playoffs: 3-1 vs. Hebron, 3-0 vs. SGP

Last meeting: W 2-0, August 2017

Mansfield

Record: 40-8

District: 12-2, 1st in 7-6A

Quarterfinals: 2006

2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Richardson, 3-2 vs. Carroll

Last meeting: L 2-0, August 2017

Martin vs. Midland, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Abilene Cooper

Martin

Record: 33-7

District: 16-0, 1st in 4-6A

Quarterfinals: 3rd straight

2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Richland, 3-1 vs. EP Coronado

Last meeting: W 2-0, August 2015

Midland

Record: 23-17

District: 7-3, 2nd in 2-6A

Quarterfinals: 2016

2019 playoffs: 3-1 vs. EP Americas, 3-0 vs. Arlington

Last meeting: L 2-0, August 2015

Montwood vs. Euless Trinity, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Big Springs HS

Montwood

Record: 27-12

District: 4-6, 4th in 1-6A

Quarterfinals: 1993

2019 playoffs: 3-1 vs. Frenship, 3-0 vs. San Angelo Central

Last meeting: W 2-0, August 2019

Trinity

Record: 20-18

District: 9-3, 3rd in 3-6A

Quarterfinals: 1995

2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Lamar, 3-2 vs. Tascosa

Last meeting: L 2-0, August 2019

Aledo vs. Randall, 6 pm Tuesday, Vernon HS

Aledo

Record: 29-15

District: 8-0, 1st in 4-5A

Quarterfinals: 4th straight

2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Lubbock-Cooper, 3-1 vs. El Paso

Last meeting: L 2-1, August 2017

Randall

Record: 39-3

District: 14-0, 1st in 3-5A

Quarterfinals: 14th straight

2019 playoffs: 3-1 vs. Abilene Cooper, 3-0 vs. EP Eastlake

Last meeting: W 2-1, August 2017

Denton vs. Grapevine, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Coppell HS

Denton

Record: 36-9

District: 12-0, 1st in 8-5A

Quarterfinals: 2015

2019 playoffs: 3-1 vs. Colleyville Heritage, 3-0 vs. Granbury

Last meeting: W 2-0, August 2019

Grapevine

Record: 29-16

District: 13-1, 1st in 7-5A

Quarterfinals: 6th straight

2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. The Colony, 3-0 vs. Legacy

Last meeting: L 2-0, August 2019

Boswell vs. Burleson, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Aledo HS

Boswell

Record: 32-14

District: 12-2, 2nd in 7-5A

Quarterfinals: 5th straight

2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Lake Dallas, 3-0 vs. Burleson Centennial

Last meeting: W 2-0, August 2016

Burleson

Record: 38-5

District: 13-1, 1st in 5-5A

Quarterfinals: 2013

2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Eastern Hills, 3-1 vs. Birdville

Last meeting: L 2-0, August 2016

Ranchview vs. Kennedale, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Arlington Bowie HS

Ranchview

Record: 26-12

District: 8-0, 1st in 10-4A

Quarterfinals: 1st ever

2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Castleberry, 3-1 vs. Aubrey

Last meeting: L 3-1, September 2013

Kennedale

Record: 34-7

District: 12-0, 1st in 9-4A

Quarterfinals: 2nd straight

2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Faith Family, 3-2 vs. Melissa

Last meeting: W 3-1, September 2013

Brock vs. Peaster, 5 pm Tuesday, Weatherford HS (old gym)

Brock

Record: 36-6

District: 13-1, 2nd in 7-3A

Quarterfinals: 3rd straight

2019 playoffs: 3-2 vs. Holliday, 3-0 vs. Eastland

Last meeting: W 3-2, October 2019

Peaster

Record: 29-12

District: 9-3, 3rd in 7-3A

Quarterfinals: 2017

2019 playoffs: 3-2 vs. Nocona, 3-0 vs. Jim Ned

Last meeting: L 3-2, October 2019