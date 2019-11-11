High School Volleyball
Nationally ranked Flower Mound, Byron Nelson headline these Fort Worth area volleyball regional quarterfinals
My guess is November 12th, 2019 has been circled on Byron Nelson’s calendar for the past 371 days. If everything had lined up, it would be the Bobcats vs. Flower Mound in the 6A Region 1 quarterfinals.
Things worked out and now the rematch is set.
Nelson takes on the Jaguars at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Justin Northwest High School. Winner advances to the regional tournament later this week at Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.
Turn back the clock and these two met up in the third round last season. It lived up to the hype with a five-set instant classic.
Flower Mound knocked off the No. 1 Bobcats on its way to the program’s first volleyball state championship.
“Just thinking about it gives us a bad taste,” said junior outside hitter Charitie Luper, who is committed to UCLA, in the summer. “Anytime we hear Flower Mound or any of the girls’ names.”
“That was a tough loss,” added senior Paige Flickinger, who will sign her national letter of intent to LSU on Wednesday. “It’s still a bad taste in our mouths. We’re still not over that, but we’ve been working hard to get back there.”
Byron Nelson set a then-program record with a 42-2 record, but missed out on the ultimate goal.
“It’s always in the back of your mind,” said coach Bri Barker-Groth in August. “We’re not worried about the rankings. There are so many great programs in our district and in Region 1 that it’s going to be a fight every single night. We have a different mindset and I think our girls have done a great job so far.”
Flower Mound (40-3) is the top-ranked 6A team in the state and No. 5 in the national rankings. Byron Nelson (45-2) is No. 3 in both polls.
“We approach it like just a normal game. We don’t talk about last year,” Flower Mound coach Jamie Siegel said on Fox Sports Southwest. “We haven’t talked about it, we haven’t mentioned it. We talk about attacking the new opportunity we have here.”
Luper and junior setter Payton Chamberlain (Wyoming commit) were featured on Sunday night’s High School Spotlight on Fox Sports Southwest. Along with those two and Flickinger, Nelson has other commits in senior libero Gia Santini (Lamar) and Skyler McKinnon (Harding).
Flower Mound will feature 6A state tournament MVP Kaylee Cox, a Missouri commit, Angelique Cyr (Arizona State) and seniors Sarah Martinez (Houston), Riley Abernathy (Austin College) and Maci Godbey (UT-Tyler) among others.
“We have weapons and they have weapons. We know how to use them and so do they,” Luper told FSSW’s Ric Renner. “I think it’s just staying with the game plan the whole entire game, coming together as one, not playing as individuals, playing as a team and just supporting each other every single point.”
Regional quarterfinal games for Fort Worth area teams
Flower Mound vs. Byron Nelson, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Justin Northwest HS
Flower Mound
Record: 40-3
District: 14-0, 1st in 6-6A
Quarterfinals: 2nd straight (6A state champs in 2018)
2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Keller, 3-0 vs. Lake Ridge
Last meeting: W 3-2, November 2018
Byron Nelson
Record: 45-2
District: 13-1, 1st in 5-6A
Quarterfinals: 4th straight
2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Coppell, 3-0 vs. Waxahachie
Last meeting: L 3-2, November 2018
Guyer vs. Mansfield, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Grapevine HS
Guyer
Record: 33-7
District: 12-2, 2nd in 5-6A
Quarterfinals: 2014
2019 playoffs: 3-1 vs. Hebron, 3-0 vs. SGP
Last meeting: W 2-0, August 2017
Mansfield
Record: 40-8
District: 12-2, 1st in 7-6A
Quarterfinals: 2006
2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Richardson, 3-2 vs. Carroll
Last meeting: L 2-0, August 2017
Martin vs. Midland, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Abilene Cooper
Martin
Record: 33-7
District: 16-0, 1st in 4-6A
Quarterfinals: 3rd straight
2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Richland, 3-1 vs. EP Coronado
Last meeting: W 2-0, August 2015
Midland
Record: 23-17
District: 7-3, 2nd in 2-6A
Quarterfinals: 2016
2019 playoffs: 3-1 vs. EP Americas, 3-0 vs. Arlington
Last meeting: L 2-0, August 2015
Montwood vs. Euless Trinity, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Big Springs HS
Montwood
Record: 27-12
District: 4-6, 4th in 1-6A
Quarterfinals: 1993
2019 playoffs: 3-1 vs. Frenship, 3-0 vs. San Angelo Central
Last meeting: W 2-0, August 2019
Trinity
Record: 20-18
District: 9-3, 3rd in 3-6A
Quarterfinals: 1995
2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Lamar, 3-2 vs. Tascosa
Last meeting: L 2-0, August 2019
Aledo vs. Randall, 6 pm Tuesday, Vernon HS
Aledo
Record: 29-15
District: 8-0, 1st in 4-5A
Quarterfinals: 4th straight
2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Lubbock-Cooper, 3-1 vs. El Paso
Last meeting: L 2-1, August 2017
Randall
Record: 39-3
District: 14-0, 1st in 3-5A
Quarterfinals: 14th straight
2019 playoffs: 3-1 vs. Abilene Cooper, 3-0 vs. EP Eastlake
Last meeting: W 2-1, August 2017
Denton vs. Grapevine, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Coppell HS
Denton
Record: 36-9
District: 12-0, 1st in 8-5A
Quarterfinals: 2015
2019 playoffs: 3-1 vs. Colleyville Heritage, 3-0 vs. Granbury
Last meeting: W 2-0, August 2019
Grapevine
Record: 29-16
District: 13-1, 1st in 7-5A
Quarterfinals: 6th straight
2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. The Colony, 3-0 vs. Legacy
Last meeting: L 2-0, August 2019
Boswell vs. Burleson, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Aledo HS
Boswell
Record: 32-14
District: 12-2, 2nd in 7-5A
Quarterfinals: 5th straight
2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Lake Dallas, 3-0 vs. Burleson Centennial
Last meeting: W 2-0, August 2016
Burleson
Record: 38-5
District: 13-1, 1st in 5-5A
Quarterfinals: 2013
2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Eastern Hills, 3-1 vs. Birdville
Last meeting: L 2-0, August 2016
Ranchview vs. Kennedale, 6:30 pm Tuesday, Arlington Bowie HS
Ranchview
Record: 26-12
District: 8-0, 1st in 10-4A
Quarterfinals: 1st ever
2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Castleberry, 3-1 vs. Aubrey
Last meeting: L 3-1, September 2013
Kennedale
Record: 34-7
District: 12-0, 1st in 9-4A
Quarterfinals: 2nd straight
2019 playoffs: 3-0 vs. Faith Family, 3-2 vs. Melissa
Last meeting: W 3-1, September 2013
Brock vs. Peaster, 5 pm Tuesday, Weatherford HS (old gym)
Brock
Record: 36-6
District: 13-1, 2nd in 7-3A
Quarterfinals: 3rd straight
2019 playoffs: 3-2 vs. Holliday, 3-0 vs. Eastland
Last meeting: W 3-2, October 2019
Peaster
Record: 29-12
District: 9-3, 3rd in 7-3A
Quarterfinals: 2017
2019 playoffs: 3-2 vs. Nocona, 3-0 vs. Jim Ned
Last meeting: L 3-2, October 2019
