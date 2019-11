Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player and team of the week from the bi-district and area rounds.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week Courtney Hanson, Martin: 56 assists, 17 digs vs Coronado; 35 and 12 vs Richland Maggie Walsh, Guyer: 6 kills, 24 digs vs Hebron; 11 kills vs SGP Abby Folsom, Denton: 34 assists, 11 digs vs Granbury; 46 and 10 vs Coll. Heritage Emily Rich, Burleson: 26 kills, 18 digs, 5 aces, 5 blocks vs Birdville Created with

Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week in Week 11 Guyer: Defeated Hebron, SGP to clinch first area round title since 2014 Euless Trinity: Won its first playoff game since 1995 Arlington: 4th seeded Colts upset Weatherford in bi district Frisco Liberty: Redhawks capture area title, win 20th straight game Prince of Peace: Won the 5A TAPPS state championship Lake Worth: Won 1st playoff game since 2003