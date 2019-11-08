Texas high school football scores for Week 11 — Nov. 7-9, 2019

DeSoto’s Cameron Hutchings (2) tries to avoid a tackle by Cedar Hill’s Antwan Reeves (87) during a high school football game at Longhorn Stadium in Cedar Hill, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

Here is a list of high school football scores from across Texas for Week 11 of the 2019 season:

Friday’s scores

This section will be updated as scores come in Friday night.

Thursday’s scores

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 28, Spring Dekaney 27

Alief Hastings 33, Clute Brazoswood 7

Amarillo Tascosa 36, Wolfforth Frenship 23

Arlington Lamar 34, Arlington 33

Arlington Martin 44, Arlington Bowie 19

Austin Akins 40, Kyle Lehman 28

Beaumont West Brook 47, Baytown Sterling 14

Cedar Hill 28, De Soto 27

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 41, Round Rock 38

Denton Guyer 53, Keller Fossil Ridge 6

Duncanville 49, Dallas Molina 0

EP Franklin 63, EP Socorro 6

Fort Bend Elkins 51, Fort Bend Austin 29

Fort Bend Travis 21, Fort Bend Bush 10

Houston Heights 39, Houston Westbury 19

Jersey Village 44, Houston Spring Woods 7

Justin Northwest 62, FW North Side 18

Katy 57, Katy Taylor 0

Killeen 37, Waco 7

Klein Cain 21, Klein Oak 20

Laredo United 28, Laredo Alexander 7

Lewisville Flower Mound 70, Irving MacArthur 0

North Crowley 37, FW Paschal 30

North Garland 50, Garland 23

Pasadena Dobie 34, Pasadena Memorial 0

PSJA 43, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7

PSJA North 21, McAllen 20

Rockwall-Heath 34, North Mesquite 21

SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Northside Holmes 0

SA Northside O’Connor 31, SA Northside Stevens 0

SA Roosevelt 41, SA Churchill 21

Southlake Carroll 49, Keller Timber Creek 8

Weslaco 37, Edinburg North 13

CLASS 5A

Austin McCallum 42, Austin William Travis 0

Austin Northeast 48, Austin Navarro 12

Brownsville Memorial 34, La Joya Palmview 24

Dallas South Oak Cliff 45, Dallas Jefferson 7

Denton Ryan 41, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14

EP Eastwood 49, EP El Dorado 15

Fort Bend Hightower 14, Richmond Foster 10

Frisco Lone Star 77, Frisco Heritage 7

FW Brewer 40, FW South Hills 33

Georgetown 41, Pflugerville Connally 13

Grand Oaks 42, Tomball Homeschool 3

Humble Kingwood Park 30, Baytown Goose Creek 14

Huntsville 38, Bryan Rudder 14

Lubbock Coronado 40, Amarillo Caprock 7

Mansfield Legacy 73, Dallas Sunset 0

Manvel 49, Houston Waltrip 0

Red Oak 48, Seagoville 13

Rio Grande City 33, Brownsville Pace 22

SA Jefferson 20, SA Edison 7

Victoria West 22, CC Ray 7

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 64, Dallas Pinkston 0

Carrollton Ranchview 14, Dallas Carter 7

FW Castleberry 21, FW Benbrook 7

FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 23, FW Western Hills 20

FW Dunbar 34, Lake Worth 20

Gonzales 23, Boerne 9

Houston Wheatley 21, Houston Furr 14

CLASS 3A

East Chambers 34, Warren 0

Malakoff 84, Kemp 0

CLASS 1A

Amherst 49, Lazbuddie 31

Anton 62, Cotton Center 6

Blackwell 54, Loraine 38

Borden County 58, Lenorah Grady 0

Follett 68, Hedley 18

Kress 64, Afton Patton Springs 37

McLean 53, Miami 7

Meadow 62, Whiteface 14

Paducah 46, Vernon Northside 0

Rankin 68, Balmorhea 44

Spur 56, Rotan 0

OTHER

Irving Faustina Academy def. Irving Universal , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

CC London vs. Odem, ppd. to Nov. 8th.