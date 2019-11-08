High School Football
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis ends season on high note; snaps decade-long drought
Last season was a turning point for the Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis football program. The Eagles snapped a 77-game losing streak and won three games for the first time since 2005.
They checked off the next item on their list in the regular season finale on Thursday vs. Western Hills — win a district game.
DHJ beat WHHS 23-20 for it first district win in 10 years.
The Eagles also won their fourth game of the season, most since 2002.
Trailing by 3 near the DHJ 25, the Cougars threw a pass into the end zone, for the win, but Eagles’ defensive back Jonah Delgado was there for the interception with 2 seconds left on the clock.
