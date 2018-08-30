77-game losing streak snapped! Diamond Hill-Jarvis wins for first time since 2010

With his team leading 16-0 at halftime Thursday night, Diamond Hill-Jarvis coach Oscar Castillo made it clear that nothing had been accomplished just yet.
“I told them at halftime we aren’t blowing anyone out,” Castillo said. “They could easily come back and score on us.”
It was clear in the second half that the Eagles had listened to their coach as they scored 24 second-half points on the way to a 40-12 victory over Dallas Conrad at Scarbrough-Handley Field.
The win snapped a 77-game losing streak that, until Thursday, had been the losing in Texas high school football.
The last time the Eagles registered a win was Sept. 18, 2010 when they defeated Dallas Jefferson, 31-7. Houston Davis holds the Texas high school record for most consecutive losses with 80.
“I’m just proud of these boys,” Castillo said. “I told them to listen to the people that cared about you and themselves and not all the outside stuff. I just hope they take that with them beyond this.”
In his post-game speech, Castillo made it clear that he didn’t want this to be the high-water mark of the season.
Nope.
He wanted more wins.
The Eagles (1-0) took a lead they would relinquish with 4:26 left in the first quarter when Conrad snapped the ball out of the end zone for a safety.
Senior Eddrick Hampton had a big night for the Eagles.
Hampton carried 14 times for 150 yards and two scores. He also caught two passes for 92 yards and returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.
Junior Deon Ross setup DH-J’s first touchdown by recovering a muffed punt at the Conrad 47. Three plays later, Ross scored from five yards out giving the Eagles a 9-0 lead with 6:24 to play in the second quarter.
DH-J’s final drive of the quarter was capped by a three-yard run by Hampton. The big play of the drive was a 51-yard pass from Adrian Gutierrez to Hampton on the first play of the drive.
Gutierrez completed 4 of 7 passes for 148 and a touchdown.
Things snowball for the Eagles in the second half as they scored three times in the third quarter to push their advantage to 34-0.
First, Gutierrez hit Joel Morales 40-yard score. Kameron Kimble then burst up the middle for an 18-yard scoring run and Hampton followed with a 57-run touchdown run.
Dallas Conrad (0-1) scored on the first play of the fourth quarter when Tyrianno Carrizosa hauled in a three-yard from Isaiah Ferguson.
Hampton returned the ensuing kickoff to close out the Eagles scoring
Carrizosa and Ferguson hooked up for another score this time from 42 yards out.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy but I felt we were prepared,” Castillo said. “I felt we could compete with them Very rarely do we have more numbers than somebody but we had that tonight.”
DH-J puts its winning streak on the line Sept. 7 against North Dallas at Scarbrough-Handley Field.
