Counting down: Diamond Hill-Jarvis ends a 77-game losing streak

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis snapped an 8-year losing streak with a 40-12 victory over Dallas Conrad on Aug. 31 at Scarborough-Handley Field.
Keller Central kicks off 2018

The Chargers are coming off their sixth playoff appearance in the past seven years. The 2018 season started on Aug. 13 and Central returns 10 starters including one of the top prospects in the nation in 2020 ATH DJ Graham.

Football coaches prepare for the heat

DFW suffered its second hottest summer on record as temperatures hit triple digits in July. With the high school football season set to start, temps may not reach those marks but coaches like John Abendschan and Joe Willis are ready if they do.

