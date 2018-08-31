Counting down: Diamond Hill-Jarvis ends a 77-game losing streak

A 13-year-old transfer to the Crowley school district died Wednesday evening during football practice from an unknown medical issue. Kyrell McBride-Johnson had recently transferred from the Mansfield school district.
The Texans return 13 starters from last season's 6-4 team including eight on defense. Among the returners are 1,500 yard rusher DeMareus Hosey, 1,000 yard receiver Quentin Lee, DT Malik Moore and 100 tackle safety Cooper McDonald.
The Chargers are coming off their sixth playoff appearance in the past seven years. The 2018 season started on Aug. 13 and Central returns 10 starters including one of the top prospects in the nation in 2020 ATH DJ Graham.
The Cougars hired former Baylor All-Big 12 selection Will Blaylock as their offensive coordinator. He comes over from East Texas power John Tyler and hopes to bring the same values as Seguin looks to make the playoffs.
After 20 years, Everman will have a new head football coach in defensive coordinator Dale Matlock. The Bulldogs, who return 14 starters, have had much playoff success including state titles in 2001 and 2002.
Riley Dodge returns to a program he once led to a UIL state title in 2006. The Dragons officially started the 2018 season on Monday inside their indoor facility. Carroll is looking to build off last year's 10-4 squad.
The Scorpions have gone 20-2 the past two seasons with district titles. South Hills was reclassified into a nine-team district, but after a successful off-season, the Scorpions are ready for the challenge this season.
DFW suffered its second hottest summer on record as temperatures hit triple digits in July. With the high school football season set to start, temps may not reach those marks but coaches like John Abendschan and Joe Willis are ready if they do.
Mansfield Legacy 2019 DT Enoch Jackson committed to Arkansas over Clemson and Texas Tech. Jackson was voted district defensive MVP in 2017 after recorded 52 tackles and 6 sacks. Video credit Nikki Chavanelle, HawgBeat (Rivals)
The Arlington Colts were state qualifiers in this summer's 7-on-7 tournament and finished in the Top 8 of the consolation bracket. QB Jahari Rogers was impressive with numerous touchdown passes to his teammates. Video credit Texan Live
