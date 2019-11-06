Gary Patterson praises former TCU running back’s successes at Fort Worth North Side

One of the feel-good stories of the Texas high school football season this year is Fort Worth North Side.

The Steers made history in Week 10 during their come-from-behind 21-20 victory over Fort Worth Polytechnic.

It helped the program clinch its first playoff berth in 40 years.

At the helm for North Side is a former TCU running back Joseph Turner and TCU head coach Gary Patterson has noticed their successes.

Patterson coached Turner from 2005-09. Turner led the Horned Frogs in rushing yards for three consecutive seasons.

“No. 1, Joseph is a success story. It’s one of those things, raised by his mom,” he said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “I don’t know if you know this, but he was actually high up in management at one of the Sam’s Club or Walmart. Making great money, but he didn’t like where his path was going. He wanted to make a difference and I think that’s why he went into coaching, taking a place that hasn’t been to the playoffs in 40 years and to me it’s cool.”

With a win on Thursday, North Side (5-4, 4-1 District 4-5A D2) will have its first winning season in more than 35 years AND its first district title since 1979.

Fort Worth North Side coach Joseph Turner talks about the Steers 21-20 win that clinched the programs first playoff berth since 1979 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/iKjPY3HGKA — dfw varsity (@dfwvarsity) November 2, 2019

The Steers play at Justin Northwest (5-4, 5-0) for the district crown. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

“He’s always been a guy who had a lot of common sense; how he’s going to approach things and how he’s going to handle things. It’s exciting to see for him, it’s exciting for the city,” Patterson said. “It’s like anything else you do, if you put effort into something, most of the things always turn out a lot better when somebody sincerely wants it to turn out right.

“There’s a lot of people that talk about it, there’s a lot of people that do it, obviously he’s one of those guys that’s done it. Really excited for him, what he’s done, how he’s done it, and I hope he has a chance to win a couple of the games and do what he needs to do.”

TCU beat writer Drew Davison contributed to this story