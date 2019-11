Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school football players of the week and team of the week in Week 10

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW football offensive player of the week in Week 10 Laderrious Mixon, Birdville: 127 yards rushing, 2 TDs in his return vs Colleyville Heritage Cole Benson, Richland: 447 yards passing, 7 TD passes vs Weatherford Carson Cross, FW Christian: 308 yards passing, 4 TDs vs Prince of Peace JoJo Earle, Aledo: 182 yards receiving, 2 TDs vs Joshua Trevon West, Lamar: 185 yards receiving, 2 TDs vs Bowie Colby Sampson, Alvarado: 241 yards rushing, 3 TDs vs Wilmer-Hutchins Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall: 327 yards receiving, 4 TDs vs Mesquite Jason Garcia, Castleberry: 194 yards rushing, 3 TDs vs Diamond Hill Enoch Ntchobo, Keller: 217 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Fossil Ridge

Vote for DFW football defensive player of the week in Week 10 DJ Graham, Keller Central: 7 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 FR, 166 return yards, 104-yard INT return of a TD vs Timber Creek Terry Lewis, Pantego Christian: 2 interceptions, 9 tackles to help Panthers clinch district vs Covenant Christian Traylor, Martin: 29- and 25-yard INT return for TDs vs Paschal Ryan Rucker, Prestonwood: 14 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 FR vs Bishop Lynch DeMarcus Kirk, North Forney: 12 tackles, 49-yard INT return for a TD vs Royse City

Vote for DFW football team of the week in Week 10 North Side: Steers rally to beat Poly and clinched 1st playoff berth since 1979 Richland: 65 points and 625 yards to beat Weatherford and clinch playoff berth Plano West: Snapped 34-game losing streak, 36-35 vs Plano East Waxahachie: Upset Mansfield Summit 10-6 to snap 13-game district losing streak Created with