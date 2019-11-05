Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 11

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 10 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A rankings for Week 11:

1. Duncanville (9-0), Previous (1): The Panthers beat Richardson 59-0. Next game vs. Molina.

2. Allen (9-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Prosper 35-7. Next game vs. Plano West

3. Southlake Carroll (9-0), Previous (3): The Dragons beat Eaton 56-17. Next game vs. Timber Creek.

4. Denton Guyer (8-1), Previous (4): The Wildcats beat Byron Nelson 47-10. Next game vs. Fossil Ridge.

5. Arlington Martin (8-1), Previous (5): The Warriors beat Paschal 49-7. Next game vs. Arlington Bowie.

6. Cedar Hill (7-2), Previous (6): The Longhorns beat Mansfield 35-21. Next game vs. DeSoto.

7. Rockwall (8-2), Previous (7): The Yellow Jackets beat Mesquite 66-42. Next game vs. bi-district.

8. Euless Trinity (8-1), Previous (9): The Trojans beat Abilene 42-21. Next game vs. Richland.

9. DeSoto (8-1), Previous (N/A): The Eagles beat SGP 41-26. Next game vs. Cedar Hill.

10. Arlington Lamar (8-1), Previous (N/A): The Vikings beat Bowie 32-17. Next game vs. Arlington.