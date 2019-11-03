PHOTOS: Keller Central clinches playoff berth with shutout against Timber Creek

Keller Central quarterback Gavyn White (10) gets out of the backfield on a keeper during the second half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central defeated Timber Creek 21-0. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timber Creek wide receiver Dalyn Frigaard (4) grabs a pass in front of Keller Central defensive back Stephen Gaut (3) during the second half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central defeated Timber Creek 21-0. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central head coach Bart Helsley watches first quarter action during a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timber Creek wide receiver Dalyn Frigaard (4) attempts yardage up the middle during the first half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central running back Preston Hall (21) gains yardage around the left side during the first half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central defensive back Mitchell Dearing (20) breaks up a pass intended for Timber Creek wide receiver Brady Bishop (15) during the second half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central defeated Timber Creek 21-0. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central running back Keegan Burton (32) escapes the tackle of Timber Creek defensive back Jeremi Cook (28) during the second half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central defeated Timber Creek 21-0. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timber Creek quarterback Jason Akers (10) stands in the pocket looking for a receiver during the first half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central defensive back Mitchell Dearing (20) breaks up a pass intended for Timber Creek receiver Jeremi Cook (28) during the first half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timber Creek head coach Kevin Golden watches second quarter action of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timber Creek wide receiver Corbin Appling (9) is wrapped up in front of the Central bench during the first half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central defensive back Merric Taylor (22) tackles Timber Creek wide receiver Jacob Bowersock (80) after a short pass completion during the first half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timber Creek defensive lineman Nike Sanjo-Njiki (91) sacks Keller Central quarterback Gavyn White (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central running back Keegan Burton (32) out runs Timber Creek defensive linemen Gehrig Gil (40) and Shelly Lambe (75) during the second half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central defeated Timber Creek 21-0. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Keller Central defensive back D.J. Graham (5) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Timber Creek wide receiver Jacob Bowersock (80) and returned it 104 yards for the final score of the game during the second half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central defeated Timber Creek 21-0. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Timber Creek running back Kaden Bess (23) leans forward for short yardage during the first half of a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Keller Central led by 7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
