Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 10

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Hartigan 62-28

Stepp 61-29

Tepper 60-30

Powers 60-30

Brooks 59-31

Diggs 59-31

Renner 55-35

Matthews 55-35

Howell 55-35

Gosset 53-37

Week 10 games

Weatherford vs Richland

Lamar vs Bowie

All Saints vs Nolan Catholic

Ennis vs Corsicana

Lewisville vs Hebron

Kimball vs South Oak Cliff

Birdville vs Colleyville Heritage

Lakeview Centennial vs Rowlett

Saginaw vs Azle

Independence vs The Colony

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Weatherford, Bowie, All Saints, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, Birdville, Rowlett, Azle, The Colony

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Lewisville, SOC, Birdville, Rowlett, Azle, The Colony

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Lewisville, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Weatherford, Lamar, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, Kimball, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Lewisville, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony