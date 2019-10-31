High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 10
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Hartigan 62-28
Stepp 61-29
Tepper 60-30
Powers 60-30
Brooks 59-31
Diggs 59-31
Renner 55-35
Matthews 55-35
Howell 55-35
Gosset 53-37
Week 10 games
Weatherford vs Richland
Lamar vs Bowie
All Saints vs Nolan Catholic
Ennis vs Corsicana
Lewisville vs Hebron
Kimball vs South Oak Cliff
Birdville vs Colleyville Heritage
Lakeview Centennial vs Rowlett
Saginaw vs Azle
Independence vs The Colony
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Weatherford, Bowie, All Saints, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, Birdville, Rowlett, Azle, The Colony
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Lewisville, SOC, Birdville, Rowlett, Azle, The Colony
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Lewisville, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Weatherford, Lamar, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, Kimball, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Hebron, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Weatherford, Bowie, Nolan, Ennis, Lewisville, SOC, CHHS, Lakeview, Azle, The Colony
