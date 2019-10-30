PHOTOS: Boyd wins on emotional senior night, retires the late Ashley Fouts’ No. 9 jersey

Ashley Fouts jersey retirement.
Glass art honoring Ashley.
Senior display at Boyd.
Poster displayed at Boyd High School honoring Ashley Fouts (9).
Boyd volleyball seniors painted on glass at Boyd high school’s main gym.
Poster displayed at Boyd High School honoring Ashley Fouts (9).
Boyd student section on senior night.
Kamryn Frenzel (4) lunges to save the ball.
Victoria Pellegrini (6) sets the ball.
Boyd Lady Jackets circle up before the game.
Ashley’s mom, Elizabeth Fouts, cheering when her daughters name is called during player introductions.
Delaney Pellegrini (5) high fives her teamates and coaches during player introductions.
Posters displayed at Boyd High School honoring Ashley Fouts (9).
Boyd varsity volleyball warmups.
Boyd varsity volleyball warmup fun.
Boyd varsity volleyball warmups.
Boyd varsity volleyball warmups.
Boyd varsity volleyball warmups with the team dressed in Ashley’s number (9).
Volleyball at Boyd with writing honoring Ashley (9)
Boyd varsity volleyball beofre warmups dressed out in Ashley’s number (9).
Ashley Fouts jersey retirement.
Lady Jackets volleyball net close up.
Poster displayed at Boyd High School honoring Ashley Fouts (9).