Brock racks up 407 yards rushing, holds Ponder offense to negative total yards in win

Special to the Star-Telegram

As has been the case in this short series, the Brock Eagles made short work of visiting Ponder on Friday, 68-6.

The Eagles (6-2) improved to 3-1 in District 4-3A Division I and are closing in on another playoff berth.

Brock has never missed the playoffs since becoming University Interscholastic League eligible in 2014. With Friday’s win the Eagles are 73-10 in UIL play, including a 16-0 record and a Class 3A Division I state championship in 2015, along with a state runner-up finish in 2017.

The Eagles are also now 28-2 in district games in their short history and 26-3 at home since 2014.

Brock improved to 6-0 against Ponder, winning by an average score of 57-8.

In Friday’s victory, the Eagles dominated on both sides of the ball. The offense racked up 418 yards (407 rushing). The defense held the Lions (3-6, 1-4) to negative yardage, including minus-48 yards rushing. Brock also posted eight sacks and held Ponder to 1 of 12 on third down.

The Brock offense was led by Kutter Wilson, who rushed for 131 yards on just five carries with touchdowns of 13 and 94 yards. Myles Semas picked up 107 yards on 10 carries with TD runs of 14 and 1 yards. Cash Jones gained 87 yards on five carries with scoring runs of 28 and 15 yards and threw a pair of two-point conversion passes to Caleb Popeck and Dillon Mueller.

Tyler Riddle scored on a 1-yard run. Tatum Saathoff kicked a 29-yard field goal as the first half expired to give the Eagles a 47-0 halftime advantage.

Despite turning the ball over five times on fumbles in the second half, Brock scored three more times, including a 1-yard TD run by Pal Freeman and a 73-yard interception return by Aaron Welch.

The damp weather had an effect on both teams, as Ponder fumbled four times but held onto each one. Brock fumbled six times in all.