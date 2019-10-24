Despite lengthy lightning delay, Keller keeps playoff hopes alive against Byron Nelson

Keller running back Enoch Ntchobo (29) breaks away for yards against Abilene in the second quarter, Nov. 2, 2017. Special to the Star-Telegram

On a night with 100 percent rain, lightning and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour, Keller edged out Byron Nelson, 15-0, on Thursday night at Keller ISD Stadium.

The Indians stayed in the playoff hunt in District 5-6A, improving to 3-2 and 5-3 overall with two games left. They entered the night tied for fourth with Eaton, which plays Guyer on Friday.

Byron Nelson remained winless on the season. The Bobcats (0-8, 0-5) have lost three games by four points or fewer.

The two teams traded punts on the first three drives when Keller began its second near midfield.

Senior running back Enoch Ntchobo, who ran 12 times for 57 yards in the first half, rushed to the 45 when Byron Nelson was called for a 15-yard personal foul that put the Indians at the BN 30. Two plays later, Ntchobo took a handoff 23 yards before diving inside the pylon for the touchdown with 2:08 left in the opening quarter.

The Bobcats ran 10 plays on the ensuing drive before Keller senior linebacker Conner Medlock sacked quarterback Hudson White for a loss of nine.

However, the next six possessions ended in two turnover on downs and four punts.

Keller had the ball at the Nelson 44 when a lightning delay stopped the action with 8:15 left in the third.

After 70 minutes, play resumed. Keller took off six minutes before turning the ball over on downs. But two plays into Nelson’s ensuing drive, the Bobcats fumbled.

Junior defensive lineman Nick Ravalico recoved for the Indians and three plays later, senior Richard Silva scored on a 1-yard TD run. Silva took the previous play 25 yards up the middle and down to the 1.

Byron Nelson nearly avoided the shutout with a first-and-goal at the 2, but Keller got a fourth-down sack to end the drive.

Silva rushed seven times for 41 yards — all in the second half. Ntchobo finished with a game-high 59 yards rushing. White threw for 63 yards and Maxwell Modeste led the Bobcats with 28 yards on the ground.

Keller with end the season against Fossil Ridge and Keller Central. Nelson looks to win its first game against Guyer or Eaton.