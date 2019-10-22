High School Sports
Fort Worth area high school boys cross country district meet results
District boys cross country results.
Regional meets: October 28
3-6A
Team
1. Abilene 49
2. Richland 49
3. Trinity 76
4. Weatherford 101
5. LD Bell 104
6. Haltom 132
7. SA Central 149
Individual
1. Cadon Cox, Richland 16:37.40
2. Alfredo Reina, Haltom 16:39.60
3. Dieu Bizima, Abilene 17:21.30
4. Daniel Salas, Trinity 17:26.80
5. Brock Scoggin, Abilene 17:28.90
6. Daniel Garcia, Abilene 17:34.20
7. Ryder Love, Weatherford 17:34.70
8. Christian Robinson, Haltom 17:39.20
9. Alioune Ka, Richland 17:42.80
10. Casey Novelo, Trinity 17:43.10
4-6A
Team
1. Sam Houston 39
2. Paschal 45
3. Martin 62
4. North Crowley 123
5. Arlington 128
6. Bowie 165
7. Lamar 168
Individual
1. Whit Dennis, Paschal 15:21.80
2. Patrick Estes, Paschal 15:37.60
3. Nate Williams, North Crowley 16:32.10
4. Drew Dennis, Paschal 16:33.70
5. Roberto Garcia, Sam Houston 17:00.30
6. Adam Hester, Martin 17:12.00
7. Jonathan Chavez, Sam Houston 17:16.00
8. Jeremiah Barrera, Sam Houston 17:18.70
9. Aaron Aguilera, Sam Houston 17:23.40
10. Gino Martinez, Sam Houston 17:24.90
5-6A
Team
1. Carroll 24
2. Eaton 76
3. Central 83
4. Timber Creek 96
5. Keller 111
6. Byron Nelson 138
7. Guyer 188
8. Fossil Ridge 196
Individual
1. Nate Lannen, Southlake Carroll 14:46.30
2. Robert Neeley, Timber Creek 15:03.40
3. Antonio Florcruz, Southlake Carroll 15:07.50
4. Victor Neiva, Keller Central 15:10.10
5. Michael McCabe, Southlake Carroll 15:11.20
6. Solomon Chavez, Southlake Carroll 15:12.00
7. Logan Nelson, Eaton 15:20.10
8. Luke Canon, Keller 15:22.00
9. Tim Mcelaney, Southlake Carroll 15:22.20
10. Eric Gordon, Timber Creek 15:23.20
7-6A
Team
1. Mansfield 27
2. Summit 82
3. SGP 89
4. Waxahachie 104
5. Lake Ridge
6. Cedar Hill 144
7. DeSoto 151
8. Grand Prairie 192
Individual
1. James Williams, Mansfield 16:14.85
2. Jackson Cichon, Mansfield Summit 16:18.51
3. Trey Hicks, Mansfield 16:28.53
4. Jamon Smith, South Grand Prairie 16:41.90
5. John Youssef, Mansfield 16:47.48
6. Julius Luna, Waxahachie 16:53.87
7. Brian Easter, Mansfield 16:54.68
8. Sam Molina, Waxahachie 16:57.91
9. Eric Espinal, Mansfield Summit 16:59.40
10. Xavier Ibarra, Grand Prairie 17:06.71
4-5A
Team
1. Aledo 18
2. Abilene Cooper 47
3. Abilene Wylie 94
4. Wichita Falls 103
5. Rider 114
Individual
1. Graydon Morris, Aledo 15:01.66
2. Cooper Goggans, Aledo 15:38.77
3. Isaac Hernandez, Aledo 15:43.63
4. Victor Charo, Abilene Wylie 16:14.80
5. Townes Raulerson, Aledo 16:20.37
6. Daryck Shields, Abilene Cooper 16:37.51
7. Rylan Shaffer, Aledo 16:57.02
8. Jose Padilla, Abilene Cooper 17:00.97
9. Steven Furlow, Aledo 17:14.17
10. Patrick Esparza, Abilene Cooper 17:18.16
5-5A
Team
1. Burl. Centennial 38
2. Burleson 45
3. Legacy 81
4. Granbury 102
5. Timberview 138
6. Everman 143
7. Crowley 187
Individual
1. Nick Newby, Burleson Centennial 15:33.05
2. Clayton Smith, Granbury 16:11.08
3. Elias Word, Burleson 16:26.10
4. Ace Garcia, Burleson 16:27.27
5. Colton Brown, Granbury 16:30.31
6. Andy Shue, Burleson Centennial 16:31.42
7. Angel Gomez, Timberview 16:34.43
8. Hayden Whitehead, Burleson Centennial 16:40.86
9. Chris Smith, Burleson 16:44.47
10. Adrian Reyes, Burleson 16:47.99
6-5A
Team
1. North Side 27
2. Arl. Heights 42
3. Carter-Riverside 88
4. Southwest 106
5. South Hills 114
6. Poly 147
Individual
1. Mario Galdamez, North Side 16:56.30
2. Chase Gunn, Arlington Heights 17:07.40
3. Ivan Marquez, North Side 17:15.10
4. Josue Mejorado, Arlington Heights 17:36.60
5. Daniel Kombe, Southwest 17:37.60
6. Isaiah Orona, North Side 17:52.70
7. Ramiro Rodriguez, North Side 17:54.50
8. Eduardo Chavez, South Hills 18:01.20
9. Aidan Garcia, Arlington Heights 18:02.70
10. Saul Rios, North Side 18:27.40
7-5A
Team
1. Grapevine 19
2. Boswell 78
3. Azle 81
4. Coll. Heritage 98
5. Saginaw 151
6. Birdville 157
7. Chisholm Trail 169
8. Brewer 184
Individual
1. Walker St. John, Grapevine 15:14.84
2. Andrew Zurita, Boswell 15:54.86
3. Josue Granados, Grapevine 15:59.36
4. Trey Leathers, Grapevine 16:05.84
5. Carlos Hernandez, Grapevine 16:08.23
6. Brian Guevara, Grapevine 16:25.43
7. Devon Brown, Azle 16:27.80 7
8. Connor Wachtel, Grapevine 16:29.63
9. Ethan Turner, Boswell 16:33.67
10. Gabriel Sanchez, Chisholm Trail 16:36.20
8-5A
Team
1. Denton 31
2. Northwest 56
3. The Colony 68
4. Little Elm 129
5. Ryan 130
6. Braswell 146
7. Lake Dallas 158
Individual
1. Gunnison Hays, Denton 16:18.02
2. Bryan Castillo, The Colony 16:27.64
3. Joseph Thomas, Northwest 16:33.08
4. Jason Arboleda, Denton 16:37.08
5. Jackson Parrish, Ryan 16:38.43
6. Wyatt Athey, Denton 16:40.61
7. Javier Rivera, Northwest 16:50.19
8. Robert Norton, Northwest 16:52.26
9. Drew Mclaughlin, Denton 16:57.29
10. Samuel Dao, Lake Dallas 17:03.56
14-5A
Team
1. University 47
2. Corsciana 57
3. Midlothian 67
4. Joshua 100
5. Red Oak 101
6. Cleburne 147
7. Ennis 167
Individual
1. Tanner Henderson, Midlothian 15:56.79
2. Kendrick Scott, Waco University 16:45.24
3. Maximum Austin, Waco University 16:50.72
4. Sebastian Calderon, Red Oak 16:51.20
5. Nathan Ford, Joshua 17:07.54
6. Sergio Flores, Red Oak 17:12.13
7. Jesus Sanchez, Corsicana 17:12.45
8. Jesus Arellano, Corsicana 17:14.11
9. Jarell Jennings, Corsicana 17:17.58 9
10. Joseph Aguirre, Joshua 17:27.81
9-4A
Team
1. Castleberry 25
2. Benbrook 73
3. Kennedale 75
4. Lake Worth 97
5. DHJ 123
6. Dunbar 131
7. Western Hills 192
Individual
1. Said Morua, Lake Worth 15:55.63
2. Chastin Burks, Castleberry 16:28.09
3. Alejandro Ramirez, Castleberry 16:29.38
4. Fabian Chavez, Castleberry 16:43.45
5. Eric Reyes, Benbrook 16:47.00
6. Brandon Haub, Kennedale 16:54.23
7. Javier Rosas, Castleberry 17:01.12
8. Justin Walker, Kennedale 17:08.04
9. Blaize Lasher, Castleberry 17:20.34
10. Luis Ibarra, Castleberry 17:25.48
7-3A
Team
1. Boyd 43
2. Paradise 65
3. Brock 90
4. Peaster 98
5. Breckenridge 98
6. Millsap 127
7. Jacksboro 145
Individual
1. Peyton Murley, Brock 16:53.46
2. Noah Richardson, Boyd 17:10.88
3. Hunter Bowen, Boyd 17:41.59 3
4. Jayce Rasbury, Boyd 17:43.53
5. Harrison Felts, Peaster 18:01.89
6. Cade Pearson, Peaster 18:27.21
7. Kayden Moomaw, Millsap 18:27.50
8. Evan Moore, Breckenridge 18:28.77
9. Christopher Mizeski, Millsap 18:36.69
10. Kyle Riggs, Paradise 18:37.05
Comments