Texas high school volleyball state rankings for October 21, 2019

Byron Nelson junior setter Payton Chamberlain Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

Texas Girls Coaches Association high school volleyball state rankings for Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Class 6A

1. Flower Mound

2. The Woodlands

3. Byron Nelson

4. Clemens

5. Prosper

6. SA Clark

7. Dawson

8. Ridge Point

9. Mansfield

10. Plano West

11. McAllen Memorial

12. RR Westwood

13. Bridgeland

14. Klein

15. Laredo United

16. SA Reagan

17. Sachse

18. McAllen

19. College Park

20. SA Churchill

21. EP Franklin

22. Waxahachie

23. Cinco Ranch

24. Vandegrift

T25. Martin

T25. Frenship

T25. Lake Travis

T25. Los Fresnos

Class 5A

1. Lovejoy

2. Rouse

3. Randall

4. Dripping Springs

5. Gregory-Portland

6. Mission Veteran’s Memorial

7. Manvel

8. Frisco Liberty

9. Amarillo

10. Burleson

11. EP Chapin

12. CC Flour Bluff

13. Edcouch-Elsa

14. El Dorado

15. Lubbock Monterey

16. Victoria West

17. Friendswood

18. Alamo Heights

19. North Forney

20. Georgetown

21. Highland Park

22. Denton

23. Granbury

24. College Station

T25. El Paso

T25. Red Oak

T25. Whitehouse

T25. McKinney North

T25. Austin McCallum

Class 4A

1. Farmersville

2. Caldwell

3. Fulshear

4. La Vernia

5. Carthage

6. Graham

7. Argyle

8. Liberty Hill

9. Sinton

10. Nevada Community

11. Monahans

12. Geronimo Navarro

13. Bullard

14. Needville

15. Stephenville

16. Decatur

17. Kennedale

18. Tarkington

19. Lorena

20. Celina

21. Hargrave

22. Paris

23. Lumberton

24. Canton

T25. Hondo

T25. Boerne

T25. Krum

Class 3A

1. Bushland

2. Hardin

3. Central Heights

4. West

5. Boyd

6. Brock

7. Sabine

8. Goliad

9. Lexington

10. Van Alstyne

11. Diboll

12. Scurry-Rosser

13. East Chambers

14. Prairiland

15. Johnson City

16. Gunter

17. Hallettsville

18. Commerce

19. Ingram Moore

20. Schulenberg

21. Maypearl

22. Troy

23. Peaster

24. Wall

T25. New Boston

T25. Edgewood

T25. Ponder

Class 2A-1A

1. Crawford

2. Iola

3. Wink

4. Deweyville

5. Leon

6. Beckville

7. Highland Park

8. Sanford-Fritch

9. Collinsville

10. Thorndale

11. Bosqueville

12. Miles

13. Wortham

14. Poolville

15. Dodd City

16. Timpson

17. D’Hanis

18. Freer

19. Evadale

20. Big Sandy

21. Cayuga

22. Abbott

23. Burton

24. Refugio

T25. Frost

T25. Granger

