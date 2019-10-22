High School Volleyball
Texas high school volleyball state rankings for October 21, 2019
Texas Girls Coaches Association high school volleyball state rankings for Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
The state rankings come out every Monday at TGCA.
Class 6A
1. Flower Mound
2. The Woodlands
3. Byron Nelson
4. Clemens
5. Prosper
6. SA Clark
7. Dawson
8. Ridge Point
9. Mansfield
10. Plano West
11. McAllen Memorial
12. RR Westwood
13. Bridgeland
14. Klein
15. Laredo United
16. SA Reagan
17. Sachse
18. McAllen
19. College Park
20. SA Churchill
21. EP Franklin
22. Waxahachie
23. Cinco Ranch
24. Vandegrift
T25. Martin
T25. Frenship
T25. Lake Travis
T25. Los Fresnos
Class 5A
1. Lovejoy
2. Rouse
3. Randall
4. Dripping Springs
5. Gregory-Portland
6. Mission Veteran’s Memorial
7. Manvel
8. Frisco Liberty
9. Amarillo
10. Burleson
11. EP Chapin
12. CC Flour Bluff
13. Edcouch-Elsa
14. El Dorado
15. Lubbock Monterey
16. Victoria West
17. Friendswood
18. Alamo Heights
19. North Forney
20. Georgetown
21. Highland Park
22. Denton
23. Granbury
24. College Station
T25. El Paso
T25. Red Oak
T25. Whitehouse
T25. McKinney North
T25. Austin McCallum
Class 4A
1. Farmersville
2. Caldwell
3. Fulshear
4. La Vernia
5. Carthage
6. Graham
7. Argyle
8. Liberty Hill
9. Sinton
10. Nevada Community
11. Monahans
12. Geronimo Navarro
13. Bullard
14. Needville
15. Stephenville
16. Decatur
17. Kennedale
18. Tarkington
19. Lorena
20. Celina
21. Hargrave
22. Paris
23. Lumberton
24. Canton
T25. Hondo
T25. Boerne
T25. Krum
Class 3A
1. Bushland
2. Hardin
3. Central Heights
4. West
5. Boyd
6. Brock
7. Sabine
8. Goliad
9. Lexington
10. Van Alstyne
11. Diboll
12. Scurry-Rosser
13. East Chambers
14. Prairiland
15. Johnson City
16. Gunter
17. Hallettsville
18. Commerce
19. Ingram Moore
20. Schulenberg
21. Maypearl
22. Troy
23. Peaster
24. Wall
T25. New Boston
T25. Edgewood
T25. Ponder
Class 2A-1A
1. Crawford
2. Iola
3. Wink
4. Deweyville
5. Leon
6. Beckville
7. Highland Park
8. Sanford-Fritch
9. Collinsville
10. Thorndale
11. Bosqueville
12. Miles
13. Wortham
14. Poolville
15. Dodd City
16. Timpson
17. D’Hanis
18. Freer
19. Evadale
20. Big Sandy
21. Cayuga
22. Abbott
23. Burton
24. Refugio
T25. Frost
T25. Granger
Comments