Keller prevails in defensive battle as missed opportunities doom Haslet Eaton

Eaton's Isaac Jones (26) carries in the second quarter, defended by Keller's Frank Burnell (31).

Keller quarterback Hayden Anderson threw for one touchdown and set up another with a long run as the Indians beat Haslet Eaton 17-12 Friday night at a District 5-6A football game at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Keller’s win in the defensive battle left the teams with identical records (4-2, 2-1) for the season and district play.

Eaton trailed for the final three quarters, making the final score close with a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Amari Blount to receiver Max McCuiston with 2:00 left in the game.

The longest play of the game came on Keller’s second possession, which started on the Indians’ own 3-yard line after a 47-yard Eaton punt. Keller took seven plays to drive 97 yards for the score, with most of it coming on a 61-yard run by Anderson. The Indians scored with 3:47 remaining in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Bryce Dealey.

The Eagles immediately answered, marching 63 yards in eight plays and less than three minutes. Isaac Jones scored on a 2-yard run, but Keller blocked the extra-point attempt to keep the lead at 7-6.

Keller scored in the second quarter on a 16-yard pass to Mason Hayes to take a 14-6 halftime lead. The Indians upped their lead to 17-6 with a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The Eagles hurt themselves with eight penalties for 85 yards, a blocked extra-point attempt and a blocked field-goal try, two failed fourth-down runs near midfield and a failed onside kick.

The game featured 14 punts, but just one turnover — a fumble in the first half by Keller. Several key offensive players from both teams missed at least part of the game with injuries.

Keller is on the road again next Friday, playing Denton Guyer at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex at 7 p.m.

Eaton will travel to the Keller ISD Athletic Complex, where they have already played Timber Creek and Fossil Ridge, to face Keller Central and finish its schedule against the four Keller schools. The Eagles’ game will also be at 7 p.m. Friday.