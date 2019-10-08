High School Football

Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 7

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 6-0 in Week 6 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A rankings for Week 7:

1. Frisco Lone Star (5-0), Previous (1): The Rangers beat Wakeland 55-14. Next game vs. Independence.

2. Denton Ryan (5-0), Previous (2): The Raiders beat Newman Smith 68-0. Next game vs. Colleyville Heritage.

3. Highland Park (4-1), Previous (3): The Scots beat Wilson 66-0 in Week 5. Next game vs. Legacy.

4. Aledo (4-1), Previous (4): The Bearcats beat Midlothian 34-28 in OT. Next game vs. Burleson.

5. Lancaster (4-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Samuell 73-0 in Week 5. Next game vs. Dallas Sunset.

6. The Colony (5-0), Previous (6): The Cougars beat Frisco Liberty 47-3. Next game vs Frisco Heritage.

7. Frisco (6-0), Previous (9): The Raccoons beat Princeton 31-14. Next game vs. Lake Dallas.

8. Red Oak (3-1), Previous (8): The Hawks beat Dallas Jefferson 77-0. Next game vs. Dallas Kimball.

9. Burleson Centennial (5-1), Previous (10): The Spartans beat Burleson 37-10. Next game vs. Cleburne.

10. Azle (5-1), Previous (N/A): The Hornets beat Crowley 48-47. Next game vs. Boswell.

On the fence: Frisco Independence, Saginaw, Dallas Kimball


