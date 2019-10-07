Former Mansfield Lake Ridge, Weatherford stars win weekly collegiate accolades

SHARE COPY LINK

Former Mansfield Lake Ridge quarterback Jett Duffey was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after leading Texas Tech to a 45-35 win over Oklahoma State.

Duffey, who helped Lake Ridge to the 5A Division 1 state title game in 2015, completed 26-of-44 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another.

He’s the only Big 12 player this season to account for five touchdowns with no interceptions and the first Red Raider to do so since reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes did so twice in 2016.

— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 7, 2019

On the court, former Weatherford libero/defensive specialist Jordan Burks was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after setting a career high on Sunday.

Burks, last season’s 3-6A DPOY for the Kangaroos, appeared in all seven sets against Southern Mississippi and Louisiana Tech. Against Louisiana Tech she had a career-high 31 digs, which is the highest mark for any UNT player this season.

She averaged 6.14 digs per set across two matches.