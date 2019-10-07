Aledo’s Cheyenne Knight wins first tournament on LPGA Tour at Volunteer of America Classic

Cheyenne Knight, from Aledo, Texas, kisses the trophy after winning the LPGA Volunteers of America golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas. AP Photo

Aledo’s Cheyenne Knight shot a 5-under 66 to win the LPGA Volunteer of America Classic by two strokes Sunday at Old American Golf Club at The Colony.

Knight, who won two UIL state titles with the Ladycats, shot a 66, 67, 67, 66 for a total score of 266, 18-under par, her lowest tournament score on tour. It was her first win on tour. Her previous highest finish was 29th.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Knight, a rookie this season on the LPGA Tour, came into the tournament needing to place no lower than fifth without ties to retain her tour privileges for 2020. This was the last stop on the LPGA money list for 2019, according to Tony Eierdam of The Community News.

Trailing by two strokes after No. 8, Knight had back-to-back birdies on 9 and 10. She added birdies on 13 and 17 and found herself in a tie with Brittany Altomare, who bogeyed on 18. Knight had two strokes from 20 feet to win the trophy.

Knight, who won a Class 4A state title in 2014 and 5A title in 2015, won $195,000.

Her ranking moved up to 49th. The Top 100 players on the money list retain their tour standing for the following season. But, as a tournament winner, Knight is exempt on the LPGA for 2020 and 2021, including all majors, according to Eierdam.

God is good!!! Thank you everyone who's supported me along the way! I'll never forget this feeling! pic.twitter.com/Vc0xQRXZjF — Cheyenne Knight (@CKnightGolf33) October 7, 2019