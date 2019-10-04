Lake Worth blows past Benbrook 42-14 as QB Caleb Welch puts on passing clinic

Despite sporting identical records, Lake Worth (4-2, 2-0 in District 6-4A) blew past Benbrook, 42-14, Friday night at Clark Stadium.

The Bullfrogs jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead as quarterback Caleb Welch put on a passing clinic. The junior had already thrown for 228 yards and three touchdowns by halftime. He completed nine of 15 passes with no interceptions. At one point, he threw six straight completions. For the game, Welch was 15-24-1 for 277 yards. He left midway in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a hurt elbow.

The Bullfrogs spread the wealth as a different player scored a touchdown before the half.

The Bullfrogs dominated from the outset. After Benbrook (3-3, 1-1) went three-and-out after the opening kickoff, Lake Worth scored on its second play from scrimmage. Tremaine Forrest went for a 58-yard touchdown run. Two possessions later, after a bobbled punt attempt near the goal line, Jakobe Jones scooped up the loose pigskin and returned it three yards for another touchdown. It gave Lake Worth a 14-0 lead still in the first quarter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In the second quarter, Welch went to work. He threw touchdown passes of 62 yards Davion Haynes, 65 yards to Kamron Kimble, and 48 yards to Damirion Polty. Kimble was Welch’s favorite target with eight receptions for 126 yards.

Haynes was also adroit on defense dropping running backs for losses or no gain on at least a couple of occasions.

Israel Cardenas was good on all six of his PATs.

The game was not always a thing of beauty. The teams combined for 222 yards in penalties and two Benbrook players were ejected. Benbrook had 13 infractions for 126 yards and Lake Worth also committed 13 fouls for 96 yards. Most were in the second half.

To open the second half, Benbrook defenders dropped Lake Worth ball carriers for losses on the first two plays for scrimmage, and Demetrio Brown intercepted a pass on the third play. It set up Benbrook at the Lake Worth 49-yard line. Two plays later, Jordan Thompson pulled down a pass from quarterback William Green for a 41-yard touchdown over the middle to make the score, 35-7, Lake Worth.

However, Forrest returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards to the Benbrook 3 before being tripped up from behind. Two plays later, from the 2, he scored off-tackle to swing the momentum back to Lake Worth.

In a losing cause, Chad Hutchinson had five catches for 90 yards, mostly in the second half, and Benbrook’s other touchdown from 30 yards less than a minute into the fourth quarter. It was the game’s final touchdown.