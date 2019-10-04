High School Football
Keller Central’s final drive, late INT keep Byron Nelson winless
Keller Central gave away two possible scores Friday night but was still able to pull out a pivotal District 5-6A win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson at Northwest ISD Stadium.
It took a late interception by Central’s DJ Graham to seal the 15-14 come-from-behind win.
Central (4-1, 1-1) fumbled twice inside the Bobcats’ 3-yard line but still managed key plays when needed. One of the big plays was a Central safety prior to the Chargers’ drive for the winning score.
It was a slow start for Byron Nelson, which fumbled on its first snap from scrimmage.
That set up Central on the Bobcats’ 36, and the Chargers soon hit on a Braden Roof 27-yard field goal to take an early lead.
But once the Bobcats (0-5, 0-2) settled in on their next series, they drove 60 yards in 10 plays for a score when Hudson White hit Imani George for the final nine yards.
The teams traded missed field goals — Nelson’s kick hitting the upright — before Central finished the half on another field goal. This one was from 31 yards and was sparked by a 30-yard pass from Gavyn White to Justin Garrett.
The teams went in at the half with Nelson holding a 7-6 lead.
It was a 14-point swing that seemed to change the momentum of the game in the third quarter.
Central drove to the Nelson 3 before fumbling the ball away.
Nelson took the ball and went 97 yards for a score and a 14-6 lead. The Bobcats capped the drive on a 10-yard pass from Hudson White to Tanner Arnold.
Central took over but fumbled at the Nelson 1, but Kai Green intercepted a Hudson White pass to give the ball back to the Chargers.
When Central was held on downs at the 2, it set up the safety. But Nelson still had a 14-8 lead with 4:53 to go.
Then the Chargers’ Gavyn White connected with Cameron Jackson on a 56-yard pass to set up Andrew Paul’s 2-yard TD run and the go-ahead PAT.
Gavyn White finished with 232 yards on 17-of-25 passing.
Central will be the home team next Friday as it hosts Keller Fossil Ridge. Nelson will travel to Denton to try its luck against Guyer.
