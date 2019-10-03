Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 6

SHARE COPY LINK

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Hartigan 38-12

Stepp 36-14

Tepper 36-14

Renner 34-16

Diggs 34-16

Brooks 34-16

Powers 32-18

Matthews 32-18

Gosset 31-19

Howell 29-21

Week 6 games

Haltom vs Weatherford

SA Central vs Trinity

Eaton vs Fossil Ridge

Grapevine vs Birdville

Naaman Forest vs North Garland

Carroll vs Guyer

Crowley vs Azle

Mesquite Poteet vs Sherman

Bishop Lynch vs Nolan Catholic

Burleson vs Burleson Centennial

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Birdville, North Garland, Carroll, Crowley, Poteet, Bishop Lynch, Centennial

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Weatherford, Trinity, Eaton, Birdville, North Garland, Carroll, Crowley, Poteet, Nolan, Burleson

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Weatherford, Trinity, Eaton, Grapevine, North Garland, Guyer, Crowley, Sherman, Nolan, Centennial

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Birdville, North Garland, Carroll, Crowley, Poteet, Nolan, Centennial

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Weatherford, Trinity, Eaton, Grapevine, North Garland, Guyer, Crowley, Poteet, Nolan, Burleson

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Grapevine, North Garland, Guyer, Azle, Poteet, Nolan, Centennial

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Birdville, North Garland, Guyer, Azle, Poteet, Nolan, Centennial

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Birdville, North Garland, Guyer, Crowley, Poteet, Nolan, Centennial

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Birdville, North Garland, Guyer, Crowley, Sherman, Nolan, Centennial

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Weatherford, Trinity, Eaton, Grapevine, North Garland, Carroll, Azle, Sherman, Nolan, Burleson