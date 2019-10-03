High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 6
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Hartigan 38-12
Stepp 36-14
Tepper 36-14
Renner 34-16
Diggs 34-16
Brooks 34-16
Powers 32-18
Matthews 32-18
Gosset 31-19
Howell 29-21
Week 6 games
Haltom vs Weatherford
SA Central vs Trinity
Eaton vs Fossil Ridge
Grapevine vs Birdville
Naaman Forest vs North Garland
Carroll vs Guyer
Crowley vs Azle
Mesquite Poteet vs Sherman
Bishop Lynch vs Nolan Catholic
Burleson vs Burleson Centennial
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Birdville, North Garland, Carroll, Crowley, Poteet, Bishop Lynch, Centennial
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Weatherford, Trinity, Eaton, Birdville, North Garland, Carroll, Crowley, Poteet, Nolan, Burleson
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Weatherford, Trinity, Eaton, Grapevine, North Garland, Guyer, Crowley, Sherman, Nolan, Centennial
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Birdville, North Garland, Carroll, Crowley, Poteet, Nolan, Centennial
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Weatherford, Trinity, Eaton, Grapevine, North Garland, Guyer, Crowley, Poteet, Nolan, Burleson
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Grapevine, North Garland, Guyer, Azle, Poteet, Nolan, Centennial
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Birdville, North Garland, Guyer, Azle, Poteet, Nolan, Centennial
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Birdville, North Garland, Guyer, Crowley, Poteet, Nolan, Centennial
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Weatherford, Trinity, Fossil Ridge, Birdville, North Garland, Guyer, Crowley, Sherman, Nolan, Centennial
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Weatherford, Trinity, Eaton, Grapevine, North Garland, Carroll, Azle, Sherman, Nolan, Burleson
Comments