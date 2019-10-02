DFW VBALL 10/1: Keller beats No. 1 Byron Nelson; scores, upsets and best performances

SHARE COPY LINK

Byron Nelson made the trip to Keller on Tuesday, sporting a No. 1 ranking in the latest 6A state poll, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association, a 35-1 record and a 27-game winning streak.

With the help of its all-area setter Kate Lang, who made her season debut last week, the Indians upset the Bobcats 26-24, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21. The Indians improved to 4-2 in District 5-6A and 19-18 overall.

Nelson dropped to 35-2 and 5-1, in a three-way tie for first with Friday night concluding the first round of district.

Lang, a Hawaii commit, posted 39 assists and 23 digs, her third double-double in as many games. Head coach Lauren Otto Rao, who starred at Arlington High and TCU, got three girls with at least 10 kills; Kansas State commit Jayden Nembhard (15), Liberty commit Kennedi Sutter (14) and Haylee Maxey (13), who leads the team in kills this season.

Kalani Whillock picked up 22 digs for Keller and Nembhard added 19. Hollie Perdue had five of the team’s 13 blocks.

Byron Nelson, which is coached by former Amarillo and Oklahoma All-American Bri Barker-Groth, was led by the reigning Texas Gatorade Player of the Year, LSU commit Paige Flickinger’s 23 kills. She added a season-high 36 digs. Harding commit Skyler McKinnon added 13 kills for Nelson and Wyoming commit Payton Chamberlain, who leads the area in assists this season, registered 45 assists.

Lake Ridge 3, Mansfield 2

The top game predicted in DFW on Tuesday didn’t disappoint as the Eagles and Tigers entered the day both ranked in the state rankings and area rankings. It was the third meeting of the season.

With both teams taking a game early in tournament play, it was the host Lake Ridge Eagles surviving a comeback from the visiting Tigers 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 15-12 to force a three-way tie.

Lake Ridge (33-5, 5-1 District 7-6A) was led by Georgia commit Lyric Stewart, who posted a game-high 22 kills, her second highest of the season, and had four aces to add to her area leading total. Texas commit Madison Williams added 21 kills and 12 digs. Mekayla Koger had a game-high six blocks and Trinity Carruthers and TCU beach commit Logyn Hinds recorded 29 and 26 assists.

Mansfield (31-7, 5-1) was led by Emma Strickland’s 16 kills and Brynn William’s 11. Taylor Fanning and Ava Roberts combined for nine of the team’s 13 blocks and Katie Le and Gracyn Margo added 19 and 10 digs. UTA commit Mollie Blank and Emma Zumwalt led in assists with 23 and 12.

Granbury 3, Burleson 2

The Burleson Elks entered the day ranked No. 4 in the 5A state rankings and made the trip down Interstate 377 to visit the Pirates in a matchup of two 5-0 District 5-5A teams.

Granbury stopped Burleson’s 15-game winning streak and grabbed sole possession of first place with a 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10 victory. The Pirates are 25-11 overall and 6-0. Burleson dropped to 28-5 and 5-1.

Payton Bell and Macie Blohowiak paced Granbury with 14 kills and three blocks apiece while four players had at least 10 digs with Bell (19), Lolo Schroeder (16), Gracie Nichols (10) and Kaitlyn McCabe, who posted a career-high 36 digs. Schroeder and Savannah Smith had 26 and 15 assists.

Emily Rich led Burleson with 24 kills and 29 digs, her first 20-20 game of the season and second of her career. Mia Smalls posted a game-high 43 assists. Smalls and Emma Dustin had 18 digs apiece and Emily White and Ellie Strebeck combined for 19 kills. Maddie Gregory had a five blocks.

Best Match

Argyle 3, Decatur 2

Pretty sure after the first game, the battle of the Eagles was going five.

Argyle got a jump on the district standings with a 30-28, 19-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-13 road victory. It improves to 25-5 overall and 2-0 in District 8-4A with an 11-game winning streak.

Decatur, which won the Class 4A state title last season, drops to 23-12 and 1-1.

Mariah Hesselgesser and Allie Jones had 15 kills apiece for Argyle, and Jada Price added 42 digs, according to Reece Waddell of the Denton Record Chronicle.

Best Performance

Brooke Slusser, Denton Guyer

The Alabama commit registered 12 kills, 18 assists and 18 digs as the Wildcats swept Eaton 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to improve to 5-1 in District 5-6A (three-way tie for first) and 24-6 overall.

It’s Slusser’s fifth triple-double in five district games.

During district play, the junior is averaging 17.8 assists, 13.8 digs and 13.5 kills per game.

The More The Merrier

Nine games on Tuesday went to five sets:

Argyle def Decatur 30-28, 19-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-13

Frisco Heritage def Frisco Centennial 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 15-13

Frisco Liberty def Wakeland 25-27, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24, 15-4

Granbury def Burleson 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10

Lake Highlands def Pearce 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-8

Lake Ridge def Mansfield 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 15-12

Liberty Christian def Midland Christian 18-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 16-14

Lone Star def Memorial 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 15-25, 15-9

Parish Episcopal def Prestonwood 22-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19, 15-7

Scores Tuesday, October 1st

Aledo def Wichita Falls 25-8, 25-14, 25-7

Argyle def Decatur 30-28, 19-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-13

Arlington def North Crowley 25-18, 25-15, 25-13

Arl Bowie def FW YWLA 25-18, 25-17, 25-21

Arl Heights def Eastern Hills 25-14, 25-14, 19-25, 25-16

Benbrook def DHJ 25-16, 25-18, 25-12

Burl Centennial def Arl Seguin 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17

Carter def Pinkston 25-12, 25-20, 26-24

Carter-Riverside def Wyatt 25-15, 26-24, 25-13

Celina def Melissa 26-24, 25-15, 25-6

Coll Heritage def Brewer 25-15, 25-15, 25-13

Conrad def Bryan Adams 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21

Coppell def Irving 25-4, 25-7, 25-4

Creekview def Newman Smith 25-12, 25-17, 25-8

Denton def Lake Dallas 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23

DeSoto def Summit 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 25-14

Everman def Timberview 25-14, 25-20, 25-23

Flower Mound def Marcus 25-15, 25-14, 25-19

Forney def West Mesquite 25-10, 25-11, 25-21

Frisco Heritage def Frisco Centennial 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 15-13

Frisco Liberty def Wakeland 25-27, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24, 15-4

Grace Prep def Pantego 25-15, 25-9, 25-9

Granbury def Burleson 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10

Guyer def Eaton 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

Highland Park def Jefferson 25-5, 25-9, 25-5

Hockaday def Country Day 25-14, 25-15, 25-8

Independence def Frisco 25-20, 25-22, 25-23

Keller def Byron Nelson 26-24, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21

Kennedale def Dunbar 25-11, 25-6, 25-8

Krum def The Colony 13-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18

Lake Highlands def Pearce 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-8

Lake Ridge def Mansfield 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 20-25, 15-12

Lake Worth def Castleberry 25-15, 25-13, 27-25

Lebanon Trail def Reedy 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

Legacy def Crowley 25-17, 25-21, 25-19

Liberty Christian def Midland Christian 18-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 16-14

Little Elm def Ryan 25-16, 25-22, 25-14

Lone Star def Memorial 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 15-25, 15-9

Lovejoy def Denison 25-3, 25-5, 25-9

Martin def Lamar 25-17, 25-12, 25-19

McKinney North def Princeton 25-12, 25-14, 25-13

Mesquite Poteet def Terrell 25-19, 25-10, 25-17

Midlothian def Corsciana 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

Mid Heritage def Alvarado 25-17, 25-14, 25-13

Nimitz def Lewisville 25-22, 25-14, 25-27, 25-20

North Side def Southwest 25-16, 25-22, 25-19

Northwest def Braswell 25-13, 25-18, 25-23

Parish Episcopal def Prestonwood 22-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19, 15-7

Plano West def Plano East 25-18, 25-15, 25-11

Prosper def Allen 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Red Oak def Cleburne 25-4, 25-10, 25-11

Richardson def Berkner 25-23, 25-13, 25-22

Richland def Haltom 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Rockwall-Heath def Longview 25-12, 25-15, 25-7

Sachse def Lakeview Centennial 25-7, 25-12, 25-13

Samuell def Kimball 25-16, 25-23, 25-17

SA Central def LD Bell 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

SL Carroll def Keller Central 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

South Hills def Poly 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

South Oak Cliff def Seagoville 25-23, 17-25, 27-25, 25-20

TC-Addison def FW All Saints 25-11, 25-12, 25-16

Trimble Tech def Sam Houston 25-14, 25-20, 25-7

Waxahachie def Grand Prairie 25-16, 25-9, 25-10

Weatherford def Abilene 25-16, 25-13, 25-12

Wilson def Turner 25-22, 25-19, 25-16

Wylie East def Sherman 25-14, 25-16, 25-15