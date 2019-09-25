Duncanville remains in Top 5; Katy, North Shore, Allen in MaxPreps national football Top 25

Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Most of the top teams in the country were off last week as the top 20 high school football programs stayed the same.

Beating then No. 16 St. John’s College High School (Washington D.C.) in Week 3, Duncanville (3-0) is No. 4 in the latest Maxpreps national high school football top 25 rankings. The Panthers won 35-14.

Allen improved to 4-0 in Week 4 after beating Plano. The Eagles are No. 15.

Mater Dei (Calif.) continues to be No. 1 while fellow California team St. John Bosco is No. 2.

IMG Academy (Florida) is No. 3 while St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) is No. 5.

Katy and defending 6A Division 1 state champ North Shore are also in the top 15.

Top 25

1. Mater Dei

2. St. John Bosco

3. IMG Acadmy

4. DUNCANVILLE

5. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)

7. St. Louis (Honolulu)

8. Lakeland (Florida)

9. Gonzaga (Washington DC)

10. KATY

11. Eastside Catholic (Washington)

12. St. Joseph Regional (NJ)

13. De La Salle (Calif)

14. NORTH SHORE

15. ALLEN

16. Grayson (Georgia)

17. Mentor (Ohio)

18. Dutch Fork (SC)

19. John Curtis Christian (Louisiana)

20. Bishop Gorman (Vegas)

21. Lowndes (Georiga)

22. DeMatha (Maryland)

23. Marietta (Georgia)

24. Central (Miami)

25. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

Next Five: Mallard Creek (NC), McEachern (Georgia), Centennial (California), Mission Viejo (California) and St. John’s (Washington D.C.)