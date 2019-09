Watch Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba catch 1 of 4 first-half touchdowns The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38.

Vote for DFW high school football offensive and defensive player of the week and team of the week in Week 4.

Winners will be announced Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a player or team, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth offensive player of the week in Week 4 Gunner Hammond, Cleburne: 16-22 for 363 yards and 4 TDs vs Waco University Braedyn Locke, Rockwall: 339 yards passing, 6 TDs vs Martin Dominique Johnson: Rushed for 322 yards and 3 TDs vs Brewer Jaylon Jackson, Burl Centennial: 174 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 99-yard kickoff return for TD vs Everman Jay Wilkerson, Mid Heritage: 5 rec 187 yards 3 TDs vs Stephenville Shawn Hodge, Spruce: 221 yards rushing, 6 TDs vs Conrad Kris Sims, Arlington: 18-23 for 264 yards and 5 TDs vs Horn Greyson Thompson, Braswell: 31-43 for 377 yards and 5 TDs vs Frisco Memorial Chance Luper, FW Christian: 6 rec 213 yards 3 TDs vs Maypearl Ben Smith, Highland Park: 8 rec 234 yards 3 TDs vs Dallas Adams

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth defensive player of the week in Week 4 Kobee Minor, Lake Dallas: 8 tackles, 1 FR, 2 INTs, 1 pick-six, 1 blocked PAT vs Princeton Xavier Toliver, Summit: 99-yard fumble return for a TD vs Mansfield Caimyn Layne, All Saints: 8 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 67-yard pick-six vs Parish Episcopal Tra Smith, Ryan: 7 tackles, 3 pass break ups, blocked punt return for a TD vs West Mesquite