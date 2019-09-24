Birdville quarterback Stone Earle to continue football career at Abilene Christian

RAW: Game winning 2-point conversion in OT sparks wild celebration Birdville QB Stone Earle finds Corey Gray in the back of the end zone for a game winning 2-point conversion in OT vs. Dunbar. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Birdville QB Stone Earle finds Corey Gray in the back of the end zone for a game winning 2-point conversion in OT vs. Dunbar.

Birdville quarterback Stone Earle announced his commitment to Abilene Christian via Twitter on Tuesday.

Through three games this season, the 6-foot pro-style QB has thrown for over 600 yards and nine touchdowns. He began the season by throwing four TDs against Keller Central.

Last season, Earle was one of the best QBs in the area, throwing for nearly 2,800 yards and 31 TDs as the Hawks went 12-2 and reached the Class 5A Division 1 state quarterfinals.

He accounted for two or more TD passes eight times and had at least four TDs in four games.

The Hawks are 1-2 this season and will play Carrollton Turner on Friday.