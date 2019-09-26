High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 5
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Hartigan 32-8
Renner 31-9
Tepper 30-10
Diggs 29-11
Brooks 28-12
Powers 28-12
Stepp 28-12
Gosset 27-13
Matthews 27-13
Howell 25-15
Week 4 games
Lovejoy vs Braswell
Keller Central vs Guyer
Rockwall vs Longview
Lamar vs Martin
Keller vs Carroll
Lewisville vs Flower Mound
Reedy vs Frisco
Paris vs Melissa
Bishop Dunne vs All Saints
Burleson Centennial vs Midlothian
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Braswell, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Reedy, Paris, All Saints, Centennial
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Lovejoy, Guyer, Rockwall, Lamar, Carroll, Lewisville, Frisco, Melissa, All Saints, Midlothian
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Braswell, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Flower Mound, Reedy, Paris, All Saints, Midlothian
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Lovejoy, Guyer, Longview, Lamar, Carroll, Lewisville, Reedy, Paris, All Saints, Centennial
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Lovejoy, Guyer, Rockwall, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Reedy, Paris, All Saints, Midlothian
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Lovejoy, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Flower Mound, Frisco, Paris, Dunne, Centennial
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Braswell, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Frisco, Paris, All Saints, Midlothian
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Lovejoy, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Frisco, Paris, All Saints, Midlothian
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Lovejoy, Guyer, Rockwall, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Reedy, Melissa, All Saints, Midlothian
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Braswell, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Reedy, Paris, All Saints, Midlothian
Comments