Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 5

Watch Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba catch 1 of 4 first-half touchdowns The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 4-star Rockwall WR made 9 catches for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the first half against Arlington Martin, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. Rockwall won the game, 45-38.

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Hartigan 32-8

Renner 31-9

Tepper 30-10

Diggs 29-11

Brooks 28-12

Powers 28-12

Stepp 28-12

Gosset 27-13

Matthews 27-13

Howell 25-15

Week 4 games

Lovejoy vs Braswell

Keller Central vs Guyer

Rockwall vs Longview

Lamar vs Martin

Keller vs Carroll

Lewisville vs Flower Mound

Reedy vs Frisco

Paris vs Melissa

Bishop Dunne vs All Saints

Burleson Centennial vs Midlothian

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Braswell, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Reedy, Paris, All Saints, Centennial

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Lovejoy, Guyer, Rockwall, Lamar, Carroll, Lewisville, Frisco, Melissa, All Saints, Midlothian

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Braswell, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Flower Mound, Reedy, Paris, All Saints, Midlothian

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Lovejoy, Guyer, Longview, Lamar, Carroll, Lewisville, Reedy, Paris, All Saints, Centennial

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Lovejoy, Guyer, Rockwall, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Reedy, Paris, All Saints, Midlothian

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Lovejoy, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Flower Mound, Frisco, Paris, Dunne, Centennial

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Braswell, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Frisco, Paris, All Saints, Midlothian

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Lovejoy, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Frisco, Paris, All Saints, Midlothian

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Lovejoy, Guyer, Rockwall, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Reedy, Melissa, All Saints, Midlothian

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Braswell, Guyer, Longview, Martin, Carroll, Lewisville, Reedy, Paris, All Saints, Midlothian