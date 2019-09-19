High School Football
Duncanville moves up one spot, Allen up three in MaxPreps national football Top 25
Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s
After defeating No. 16 St. John’s College High School (Washington D.C.), Duncanville (3-0) moved up one spot to No. 4 in the latest Maxpreps national high school football top 25 rankings.
The Panthers won 35-14. They got nearly 300 yards of total offense from 4-star Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson.
Allen also improved to 3-0 after surviving against Coppell 28-21. The Eagles moved up three spots from No. 18 to No. 15.
Mater Dei (Calif.) continues to be No. 1 while fellow California team St. John Bosco moved up one to No. 2.
IMG Academy (Florida) is No. 3 while St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing its first game, 34-18 to Mater Dei. Katy and defending 6A Division 1 state champ North Shore are also in the top 15.
Top 25
1. Mater Dei
2. St. John Bosco
3. IMG Acadmy
4. DUNCANVILLE
5. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
7. St. Louis (Honolulu)
8. Lakeland (Florida)
9. Gonzaga (Washington DC)
10. KATY
11. Eastside Catholic (Washington)
12. St. Joseph Regional (NJ)
13. De La Salle (Calif)
14. NORTH SHORE
15. ALLEN
16. Grayson (Georgia)
17. Mentor (Ohio)
18. Dutch Fork (SC)
19. John Curtis Christian (Louisiana)
20. Bishop Gorman (Vegas)
21. Marietta (Georgia)
22. Northwestern (Miami)
23. Central (Miami)
24. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
25. St. Ignatius (Ohio)
