Duncanville moves up one spot, Allen up three in MaxPreps national football Top 25

Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

After defeating No. 16 St. John’s College High School (Washington D.C.), Duncanville (3-0) moved up one spot to No. 4 in the latest Maxpreps national high school football top 25 rankings.

The Panthers won 35-14. They got nearly 300 yards of total offense from 4-star Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson.

Allen also improved to 3-0 after surviving against Coppell 28-21. The Eagles moved up three spots from No. 18 to No. 15.

Mater Dei (Calif.) continues to be No. 1 while fellow California team St. John Bosco moved up one to No. 2.

IMG Academy (Florida) is No. 3 while St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing its first game, 34-18 to Mater Dei. Katy and defending 6A Division 1 state champ North Shore are also in the top 15.

Top 25

1. Mater Dei

2. St. John Bosco

3. IMG Acadmy

4. DUNCANVILLE

5. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)

7. St. Louis (Honolulu)

8. Lakeland (Florida)

9. Gonzaga (Washington DC)

10. KATY

11. Eastside Catholic (Washington)

12. St. Joseph Regional (NJ)

13. De La Salle (Calif)

14. NORTH SHORE

15. ALLEN

16. Grayson (Georgia)

17. Mentor (Ohio)

18. Dutch Fork (SC)

19. John Curtis Christian (Louisiana)

20. Bishop Gorman (Vegas)

21. Marietta (Georgia)

22. Northwestern (Miami)

23. Central (Miami)

24. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

25. St. Ignatius (Ohio)