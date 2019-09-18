Former Southlake Carroll RB named Earl Campbell Co-Player of the Week after debut

High School Football

Following his freshman debut on Saturday against Texas State, former Southlake Carroll running back TJ McDaniel was named Earl Campbell Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday.

McDaniel carried the ball eight times for 159 yards and three touchdowns during SMU’s blowout win. He scored from 10, 39 and 42 yards, and had a long of 48 yards.

It improved SMU’s record to 3-0 for the first time since 1984.

McDaniel, who rushed for 3,924 yards and 56 touchdowns during his last two seasons with Carroll, shared the award with TCU running back Darius Anderson, who rushed for a career-high 179 yards with two touchdowns during TCU’s 34-13 win over Purdue.

McDaniel became the first player at SMU to rush for at least 150 yards and three touchdowns in a debut.

