High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 4
Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Hartigan 25-5
Renner 25-5
Tepper 23-7
Gosset 22-8
Matthews 21-9
Powers 21-9
Brooks 21-9
Diggs 21-9
Stepp 19-11
Howell 17-13
Week 4 games
Mesquite vs LD Bell
Rockwall Heath vs McKinney North
Martin vs Rockwall
Benbrook vs Anna
Lebanon Trail vs Frisco
Arlington vs Horn
Red Oak vs South Oak Cliff
Rowlett vs Naaman Forest
Diamond Hill vs Carter Riverside
Braswell vs Memorial
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Mesquite, Heath, Martin, Anna, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Bell, North, Martin, Benbrook, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Naaman, DHJ, Braswell
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Mesquite, North, Martin, Anna, Frisco, Horn, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Mesquite, Heath, Martin, Anna, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Mesquite, Heath, Martin, Benbrook, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Mesquite, North, Rockwall, Anna, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Mesquite, Heath, Martin, Anna, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Mesquite, Heath, Rockwall, Anna, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Mesquite, North, Rockwall, Anna, Frisco, Horn, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Mesquite, Heath, Martin, Benbrook, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell
