Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 4

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Hartigan 25-5

Renner 25-5

Tepper 23-7

Gosset 22-8

Matthews 21-9

Powers 21-9

Brooks 21-9

Diggs 21-9

Stepp 19-11

Howell 17-13

Week 4 games

Mesquite vs LD Bell

Rockwall Heath vs McKinney North

Martin vs Rockwall

Benbrook vs Anna

Lebanon Trail vs Frisco

Arlington vs Horn

Red Oak vs South Oak Cliff

Rowlett vs Naaman Forest

Diamond Hill vs Carter Riverside

Braswell vs Memorial

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Mesquite, Heath, Martin, Anna, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Bell, North, Martin, Benbrook, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Naaman, DHJ, Braswell

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Mesquite, North, Martin, Anna, Frisco, Horn, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Mesquite, Heath, Martin, Anna, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Mesquite, Heath, Martin, Benbrook, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Mesquite, North, Rockwall, Anna, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Mesquite, Heath, Martin, Anna, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Mesquite, Heath, Rockwall, Anna, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Mesquite, North, Rockwall, Anna, Frisco, Horn, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Mesquite, Heath, Martin, Benbrook, Frisco, Arlington, SOC, Rowlett, DHJ, Braswell