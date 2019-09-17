Former Arlington Martin standout has career night during Monday Night Football

By the numbers: Dallas Cowboys Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a quick look at the most interesting stats about the Dallas Cowboys.

“Myles Garrett a MONSTER!!!” is what former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant tweeted out Monday night.

The former Arlington Martin standout was just that as the Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets 23-3 during Monday Night Football.

Myles Garrett a MONSTER!!! https://t.co/7yJMiIicU4 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 17, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Garrett finished the game with five tackles, three solo tackles, five quarterback hits and a career-high three sacks.

Through two games, Garrett has five sacks. He had 13 1/2 in 2018, the same year he made the Pro Bow, and seven in 2017.

Garrett was a standout for Bob Wager and the Warriors, where he was ranked as the No. 1 defensive end in the country, before going to play at Texas A&M for three seasons. He was a two-time All-American.

He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns during the 2017 NFL Draft.

First of all, I want to wish @TrevorSiemian a speedy recovery. We put our bodies on the line every single snap, and I wouldn’t wish an injury on anyone.

Other than that, great team win but we still have a lot of work to do. So much love to all the fans, onto next wee — Myles "Flash" Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) September 17, 2019