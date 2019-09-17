High School Football

Former Arlington Martin standout has career night during Monday Night Football

“Myles Garrett a MONSTER!!!” is what former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant tweeted out Monday night.

The former Arlington Martin standout was just that as the Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets 23-3 during Monday Night Football.

Garrett finished the game with five tackles, three solo tackles, five quarterback hits and a career-high three sacks.

Through two games, Garrett has five sacks. He had 13 1/2 in 2018, the same year he made the Pro Bow, and seven in 2017.

Garrett was a standout for Bob Wager and the Warriors, where he was ranked as the No. 1 defensive end in the country, before going to play at Texas A&M for three seasons. He was a two-time All-American.

He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns during the 2017 NFL Draft.

