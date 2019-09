Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth football offensive and defensive players of the week and team of the week from Week 3.

Winners are announced on Wednesday.

If you would like to nominate a player or team, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday night.

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth offensive player of the week in Week 3 Marvin Mims, Lone Star: 11 rec 231 yards 2 TDs vs Highland Park Brandon Chatman, Nolan Catholic: 9 rec 154 yards 3 TDs vs Celina Traylon Brown, Poly: 15 car 144 yards 5 TDs vs Dallas Jefferson Mikey Harrington, The Colony: 488 total yards, 7 TDs vs Byron Nelson Quinn Ewers, Carroll: 423 total yards, 6 TDs vs Permian Hamp Fay, All Saints: 310 yards passing, 7 TDs vs Boerne Geneva Braylon Braxton, Independence: 377 total yards, 7 TDs vs Denton

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth defensive player of the week in Week 3 J'Dan Burnett, Nolan Catholic: Fumble recovery, 3 1/2 sacks vs Celina Jamal Marshall, FW Christian: 7 tackles, 2 picks, fumble recovery, 3 PBU vs Valley View Peyton Beck, Reedy: 9 tackles, 5 sacks vs Lake Dallas Randy Anthony, Carter: 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks vs Kimball